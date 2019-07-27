Carolina Panthers training camp updates, injury report – Day 3

Panthers coach Ron Rivera on Daryl Williams Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera talks about offensive lineman Daryl Williams after Day 2 of training camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC, on July 26, 2019. A knee injury limited Williams to one game in 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera talks about offensive lineman Daryl Williams after Day 2 of training camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC, on July 26, 2019. A knee injury limited Williams to one game in 2018.

The Carolina Panthers officially opened 2019 training camp this week with their first practice of the season at Wofford College’s Gibbs Stadium, and so far there has been good news -- Cam Newton’s shoulder appears healthy. The Charlotte Observer has you covered throughout training camp with our five-person crew out in Spartanburg that will be providing live coverage of every practice this month.

Refresh this page for the latest updates.

Must-read training camp primers

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Updates

9 a.m.: Saturday is the first padded practice of Carolina Panthers training camp, which means the real competition starts now. While the last two days have been valuable from a conditioning and installation perspective, coach Ron Rivera said Friday he can’t wait to see the tempo jump as pads come on. — Brendan Marks

Training camp schedule

Saturday, July 27: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.

Sunday, July 28: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.

Monday, July 29: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.

Wednesday, July 31: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 1: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.

Friday, Aug. 2: Fan Fest, Bank of America Stadium, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 4: 3:10 – 5:10 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 5: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 6: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.

Sunday, Aug. 11: 3:10 – 5:10 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 12: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 13: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m. Joint practice with Buffalo Bills

Wednesday, Aug. 14: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m. Joint practice with Bills

Note: No practices scheduled for July 30, Aug. 3, 7, 9, 10