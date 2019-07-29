Carolina Panthers training camp Day 5 – Quick highlights

Panthers Cam Newton returns to field and fans are happy Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton returned to the practice field at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Thursday, July 25, 2019. Newton threw to receivers with his surgically repaired shoulder and drew the cheers and screams of fans. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton returned to the practice field at Wofford College in Spartanburg, SC on Thursday, July 25, 2019. Newton threw to receivers with his surgically repaired shoulder and drew the cheers and screams of fans.

The Carolina Panthers begin a new week of practices at training camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C. After a day off on Tuesday, the Panthers will have two more workouts Wednesday and Thursday before heading back to Charlotte for Friday night’s Fan Fest.

9:09 a.m.: Paradis walking onfield explaining how to say his last name to teammates. Pair-a-Diss, not Paradise or Parr-Ah-Dees. — Brendan Marks

9:05 a.m.: Wanted to re-up this from yesterday: Will be doing a mailbag soon, so send in any # Panthers questions you have and I’ll pick some that stand out for inclusion. Am already impressed at some of the more detailed ones I’ve gotten! (Tweet Brendan with the hashtag #QuestionMarks) — Brendan Marks







Training camp schedule

Monday, July 29: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.

Wednesday, July 31: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 1: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.

Friday, Aug. 2: Fan Fest, Bank of America Stadium, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 4: 3:10 – 5:10 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 5: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 6: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.

Sunday, Aug. 11: 3:10 – 5:10 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 12: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 13: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m. Joint practice with Buffalo Bills

Wednesday, Aug. 14: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m. Joint practice with Bills

Note: No practices scheduled for July 30, Aug. 3, 7, 9, 10