Carolina Panthers training camp Day 6 – Quick highlights

The Carolina Panthers are back at practice Wednesday morning at Wofford College after a day off, their first of training camp. The team will have one more practice Thursday morning before heading back to Charlotte. The Panthers will hold their annual Fan Fest on Friday night, rain or shine.
Updates
9 a.m.: It’s a little thing, but I think it’s pretty dope Will Grier, Kyle Allen, and Taylor Heinicke come out to practice together every morning. — Brendan Marks
8:58 a.m.: Torrey Smith when he saw the referees were at practice today: “There’s been so much holding out here!!” — Brendan Marks
Preseason schedule
Wednesday, July 31: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.
Thursday, Aug. 1: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.
Friday, Aug. 2: Fan Fest, Bank of America Stadium, 7 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 4: 3:10 – 5:10 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 5: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 6: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.
Thursday, Aug. 8: Exhibition, at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 11: 3:10 – 5:10 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 12: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 13: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m. Joint practice with Buffalo Bills
Wednesday, Aug. 14: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m. Joint practice with Bills
Friday, Aug. 16: Exhibition, Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 22: Exhibition, at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 29: Exhibition, Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 31: Roster cutdown
Note: No practices scheduled for Aug. 3, 7, 9-10
