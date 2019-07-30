Carolina Panthers fans now have a new option for dealing with parking on game days

Drone footage of Bank of America Stadium Aerial footage of Bank of America Stadium provides a different perspective to the home of the Carolina Panthers football team. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Aerial footage of Bank of America Stadium provides a different perspective to the home of the Carolina Panthers football team.

Carolina Panthers fans can now spend less time trying to find a spot for their cars and more time in the stadium on game days, thanks to a partnership with ParkWhiz that allows them to purchase parking spots in advance.

ParkWhiz, part of a company called Arrive, enables ticket holders to reserve and pay for single game parking and season parking packages on the Carolina Panthers website and mobile application, and through email.

Parking prices for individual games vary by proximity to the stadium and by game, and could range from $13 to $85, said Christie Dooley, a spokeswoman for Arrive. A season parking pass ranges from $298.65 to $396, depending on stadium proximity.

Ed Lewis, the senior vice president of Arrive, said fans will be given an online map with availability of parking garages and lots around Bank of America Stadium, allowing them more freedom in choosing where to park and how much to spend.

“Parking is the beginning and end of all the fan experiences,” Lewis said. “Building this into the fan experience and really making it as easy as possible is critically important for the Panthers.”

Fans can begin booking parking spots starting with the 2019 preseason in August.

Buyers will also have access to GamePlan, a Carolina Panthers partnership with the Waze app that provides real-time traffic notifications, alerts to game day street closures and driving directions to pre-purchased parking.

“It really reduces congestion in and around the stadium, which is really important given all the construction that’s happening around Charlotte,” Lewis said.