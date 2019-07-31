What Panthers faithful can expect at this year’s Fan Fest

Fireworks at Carolina Panthers Fan Fest Carolina Panthers fans were treated to a fireworks and laser show after the team's Fan Fest at Bank of America Stadium. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Carolina Panthers fans were treated to a fireworks and laser show after the team's Fan Fest at Bank of America Stadium.

Carolina Panthers fans should pack some rain gear for Fan Fest at Bank of America Stadium on Friday.

The forecast from WBTV, the Observer’s news partner, calls for scattered showers and thunderstorms for the Panthers’ first workout in uptown this preseason. The event is rain or shine, and stadium rules ban umbrellas inside the stadium.

“In the event of unsafe weather conditions, normal stadium policies will be followed to ensure fan safety,” the team said.

Fan Fest will include a team practice and performances by the TopCats cheerleaders, Sir Purr, the PurrCussion drumline and the Black & Blue Crew and will conclude with a fireworks and light show.

The Panthers will have a day off Saturday before resuming training camp at Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C., on Sunday at 3:10 p.m. After two more practices, the Panthers will head to Chicago for their preseason opener against the Bears on Thursday, Aug. 8.

Schedule:

▪ 6 p.m. - Gates open.

▪ 7 p.m. - Practice begins.

▪ Around 9:15 p.m. - Fireworks and laser show.

Weather: Scattered thunderstorms. 70 percent chance of rain. High: 86. Low: 69.

Tickets: $5. Available at ticketmaster.com. Mobile delivery only. Proceeds will benefit Carolina Panthers Charities. As of Tuesday afternoon, seats were still available in the 500-level of the stadium’s corners.

What’s allowed inside: Normal stadium policies will be in effect. Transparent, plastic, vinyl or PVC bags smaller than 12 by 6 by 12 inches will be allowed after inspection. The full NFL clear bag policy is available here.

What not to bring: Banned items include balls, non-transparent bags, baby seats, coolers, fireworks, noise makers, laptops, laser pointers, pets, Selfie Sticks, strollers, weapons and umbrellas.