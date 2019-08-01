Carolina Panthers training camp Day 7 – Quick highlights

Panthers want ball in McCaffrey’s hands when he is on the field The Carolina Panthers want to try and cut down on the number of plays Christian McCaffrey runs but not the total number of touches he has during a game. McCaffrey showed that he is one of the offensive leaders for the team during his rookie season. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Carolina Panthers want to try and cut down on the number of plays Christian McCaffrey runs but not the total number of touches he has during a game. McCaffrey showed that he is one of the offensive leaders for the team during his rookie season.

A familiar face could be back at training camp when the Carolina Panthers resume practice Thursday morning.

Safety Tre Boston, the Panthers’ fourth-round draft pick in 2014, signed a one-year contract worth up to $3 million, a league source confirmed late Wednesday.

Boston, who played at North Carolina, spent three seasons with the Panthers. He also played with the Los Angeles Chargers and the Arizona Cardinals.

He should be in the running to start at free safety alongside Eric Reid. Second-year defensive back Rashaan Gaulden and former Charlotte Latin and Duke star Ross Cockrell have split time at that spot in recent days.

8:52 a.m.: Small roster note: Panthers have signed G Rishard Cook and kicker Joey Slye. Corresponding moves are waived/injured G Dorian Johnson and LB Brandon Chubb, who was on the PUP list. — Brendan Marks

7:22 a.m.: Panthers experimented like crazy with mix-and-match combinations in their secondary Wednesday. Hours later, they sign veteran safety Tre Boston. Makes you wonder if they were preparing for Boston, or reacting to what they saw. Or some of both. — Rick Bonnell

Preseason schedule

Thursday, Aug. 1: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.

Friday, Aug. 2: Fan Fest, Bank of America Stadium, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 4: 3:10 – 5:10 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 5: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 6: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 8: Exhibition, at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 11: 3:10 – 5:10 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 12: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 13: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m. Joint practice with Buffalo Bills

Wednesday, Aug. 14: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m. Joint practice with Bills

Friday, Aug. 16: Exhibition, Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 22: Exhibition, at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 29: Exhibition, Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 31: Roster cutdown

Note: No practices scheduled for Aug. 3, 7, 9-10