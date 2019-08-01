Former Panthers center Ryan Kalil unretires to join NY Jets

Panthers Ryan Kalil reflects on career Carolina Panthers center Ryan Kalil reflects on his career and what the day meant following Sunday's win over the New Orleans Saints 33-14 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Carolina Panthers center Ryan Kalil reflects on his career and what the day meant following Sunday's win over the New Orleans Saints 33-14 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA.

Ryan Kalil’s retirement didn’t last long.

The former Carolina Panthers center, who announced he would retire after the 2018 season, agreed to a one-year contract with the New York Jets. Kalil, 34, would have to pass a physical before the deal is official.

Kalil’s contract is worth $8.4 million, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rappoport, who first reported the agreement, which was announced Thursday.

A second-round pick in the 2007 NFL draft, Kalil was a stalwart on the Panthers’ offensive line for 12 seasons. He started 145 of the 148 games he played, was named to the Pro Bowl five times and was selected twice to first-team All-Pro.

The Jets could be hoping Kalil’s experience helps in the development of second-year quarterback Sam Darnold, who played at Southern California, as did Kalil.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.