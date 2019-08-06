Carolina Panthers training camp Day 11 – Quick highlights

Gerald McCoy compliments Panthers QB Cam Newton New Carolina Panthers DT Gerald McCoy complimented QB Cam Newton, saying he was glad he no longer had to be the one tackling No. 1. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK New Carolina Panthers DT Gerald McCoy complimented QB Cam Newton, saying he was glad he no longer had to be the one tackling No. 1.

Practice for the sake of practice is almost over.. The Panthers open the NFL preseason Thursday at the Chicago Bears and are fine-tuning themselves with one final training camp practice Tuesday. Follow along for live updates from training camp in Spartanburg.

9:35 a.m.: Obada back at practice and there are a ton of vet days during Panthers’ last practice before Chicago game Thursday. — Scott Fowler

9:17 a.m.: You know what is impressive about Panthers rookie Brian Burns? How little you hear about him. He is already so solid that when Ron Rivera is asked about Burns, he responds with a quick “He’s got this” sort of comment and moves on to next question. — Rick Bonnell

Preseason schedule

Tuesday, Aug. 6: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 8: Exhibition, at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 11: 3:10 – 5:10 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 12: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 13: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m. Joint practice with Buffalo Bills

Wednesday, Aug. 14: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m. Joint practice with Bills

Friday, Aug. 16: Exhibition, Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 22: Exhibition, at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 29: Exhibition, Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 31: Roster cutdown

Note: No practices scheduled for Aug. 7, 9-10