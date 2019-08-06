Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers training camp Day 11 – Quick highlights
Gerald McCoy compliments Panthers QB Cam Newton
Practice for the sake of practice is almost over.. The Panthers open the NFL preseason Thursday at the Chicago Bears and are fine-tuning themselves with one final training camp practice Tuesday. Follow along for live updates from training camp in Spartanburg.
Refresh this page for the latest updates from Rick Bonnell and Scott Fowler.
Must-read training camp stories
Updates
9:35 a.m.: Obada back at practice and there are a ton of vet days during Panthers’ last practice before Chicago game Thursday. — Scott Fowler
9:17 a.m.: You know what is impressive about Panthers rookie Brian Burns? How little you hear about him. He is already so solid that when Ron Rivera is asked about Burns, he responds with a quick “He’s got this” sort of comment and moves on to next question. — Rick Bonnell
Preseason schedule
Tuesday, Aug. 6: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.
Thursday, Aug. 8: Exhibition, at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 11: 3:10 – 5:10 p.m.
Monday, Aug. 12: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 13: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m. Joint practice with Buffalo Bills
Wednesday, Aug. 14: 9:25 – 11:30 a.m. Joint practice with Bills
Friday, Aug. 16: Exhibition, Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 22: Exhibition, at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 29: Exhibition, Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 31: Roster cutdown
Note: No practices scheduled for Aug. 7, 9-10
Comments