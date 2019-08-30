Panthers provided kicker Joey Slye NFL ‘currency.’ Will a roster spot follow?

Panthers Ron Rivera very pleased with kicker Joey Slye Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera is very pleased with the performance of kicker Joey Slye. Slye kicked a 59-yard field goal on Thursday, August 29, 2019 against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera is very pleased with the performance of kicker Joey Slye. Slye kicked a 59-yard field goal on Thursday, August 29, 2019 against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

Carolina Panthers placekicker Joey Slye knew exactly how he’d decompress Friday and escape any suspense over whether he’ll make the regular-season roster: Golf with Dad.

“Play a nice little 18, and probably hack up the (course),” Slye said Thursday night. “That will take me down a little bit from the day I had.”

What a day, what a preseason. The free agent from Virginia Tech, initially brought in to give veteran Graham Gano a break while he heals from injury, went 7-of-8 on field goals in four preseason games. That includes a 59-yarder he nailed Thursday with several yards to spare in the Panthers’ 25-19 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Between Slye’s performances (his only miss was blocked in the first half Thursday) and Gano’s uncertain health, it’s grown likely now that Slye makes the cut to the Panthers’ 53-man roster. Coach Ron Rivera said it would be “very tough” to justify cutting Slye by Saturday’s deadline.

“Do my job and give them a really hard decision to either keep me or get rid of me,” Slye summed up of the last month.

Slye understood when he signed with the Panthers that he would probably just be a temp. But the longer Gano’s injury lingered — he hasn’t kicked in practice since training camp broke in Spartanburg on Aug. 14 — the more real this notion became.

Slye had a tryout a year ago with the New York Giants. He understood Graham’s resume (a Pro Bowl appearance in 2017, for instance) meant this probably wouldn’t resemble an open competition. However, Slye was being advised by another former Virginia Tech kicker, Shane Graham, and was ready for take the long view:

It might take years, ex-Panther Graham advised, before Slye latched on, so be patient. Graham bounced around the fringes of the NFL for three years before playing 14 seasons for 10 teams.

“Shane traveled around with a suitcase in the back of his truck, because he didn’t know when he would get another call,” Slye said. “I had all that information coming out of college.”

The key, Slye kept hearing, was getting to the preseason somewhere so he’d at least have a track record other teams could track.

“A lot of the coaches think if you don’t have game experience, you’re not going to be ready. To get any type of film in the league is currency,” Slye described.

“If you have any kind of game film, you’re able to go places.”

Or in this example, stay places. Using up two regular-season roster spots on placekickers would be a hardship, but it’s something the Panthers might have no choice but to do in this circumstance.

Regardless of his inexperience beyond college, Slye has a wealth of confidence. He says he nailed a 66-yard field goal in his initial tryout for the Panthers and has made kicks of up to 73 yards several times while working out.

So in near-perfiect kicking conditions Thursday — virtually no wind and warm enough for the ball to travel well — Slye’s answer to the coaches about lining up for a 59-yarder was “Of course!”

“We’re a little bit ego-driven.” Slye said. “We want to hit a big ball and show what we can do.”