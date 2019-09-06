Carolina Panthers selling new red wine to celebrate 25th year in NFL 

Carolina Panthers’ new practice bubble Panthers coach Ron Rivera says practice was a little snug in the new bubble, but worth it for climate-control. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Panthers coach Ron Rivera says practice was a little snug in the new bubble, but worth it for climate-control.

The Carolina Panthers have released a limited-edition Cabernet “handcrafted for Panthers fans” to celebrate the team’s 25th anniversary in the NFL.

“With scents of cherries, dark fruits and a hint of oak, it is the perfect wine for celebrating 25 years,” the team said in an announcement Friday on panthers.com.

The Panthers partnered with curator Wine By Design on the California Cabernet Sauvignon. A growling Panther logo dominates the label.

The wine is available at Food Lion, Harris Teeter, Total Wine and other retailers in the Carolinas, and at Bank of America Stadium and other uptown Charlotte destinations such as Knight Theatre and Bechtler Museum of Modern Art.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The wine also is available online at www.tastingroom.com/boutiques/panthers for $19.99.

You can sip with us.#Panthers wine is now available at @HarrisTeeter pic.twitter.com/iFnbQYO2B1 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) September 6, 2019

“As we start this new season, it is great to be able to look back at some of the amazing moments and players that have shaped the Panthers’ first 25 years,” said Paul McGoohan, Panthers vice president of business development, in the announcement.

“We know that our fans like to celebrate and having a special wine for them to enjoy while reliving some of our best moments and sharing in some new ones just feels right.”

Fans on social media welcomed the announcement.

“Ahhh just what i need. Another wine that literally will make my head #keeppounding,” wrote one fan on Twitter.

ahhh just what i need. another wine that literally will make my head #keeppounding — (@mixxedfellow) September 6, 2019

“I don’t even drink wine ... Until now ...” another tweeted.

I don’t even drink wine... Until now.. — Bill (@bill_holt) September 6, 2019

Cheers to that, Bill! — Harris Teeter (@HarrisTeeter) September 6, 2019