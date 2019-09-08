Carolina Panthers
WATCH: Christian McCaffrey takes direct snap to score Panthers first TD of 2019
Panthers Cam Newton prepares for Rams
L.A. Rams at Carolina Panthers
It took the Carolina Panthers more than two quarters to score their first touchdown of the season Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, but when they finally crossed the goal line, they did it in style. Running back Christian McCaffrey took a direct snap from six yards out to score and cut the Rams’ lead to 16-10 with 8:28 remaining in the third quarter.
Watch the play below.
