Carolina Panthers
WATCH: Panthers QB Kyle Allen connects with Curtis Samuel for a touchdown pass
More from the series
Panthers at Cardinals
Full coverage of Carolina’s Week 3 game at Arizona
Expand All
Kyle Allen’s first meaningful NFL start has the Panthers tied 7-7 at Arizona early in the second quarter.
After Allen was sacked and fumbled on Carolina’s opening drive, which led to a Cardinals scoring drive, the Panthers responded. Allen led a 11-play, 75-yard drive that took 5:21 off the clock before connecting with Curtis Samuel for a 5-yard touchdown pass.
Comments