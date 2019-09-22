Carolina Panthers

WATCH: Panthers QB Kyle Allen connects with Curtis Samuel for a touchdown pass

Carolina Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen, right, hugs center Tyler Larsen, left, as they prepare to start drills prior to first quarter action against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at StateFarm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Allen is starting in place of injured quarterback Cam Newton.
Carolina Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen, right, hugs center Tyler Larsen, left, as they prepare to start drills prior to first quarter action against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at StateFarm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Allen is starting in place of injured quarterback Cam Newton. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Kyle Allen’s first meaningful NFL start has the Panthers tied 7-7 at Arizona early in the second quarter.

After Allen was sacked and fumbled on Carolina’s opening drive, which led to a Cardinals scoring drive, the Panthers responded. Allen led a 11-play, 75-yard drive that took 5:21 off the clock before connecting with Curtis Samuel for a 5-yard touchdown pass.

