Carolina Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen, left, greets his teammates as they prepare to start drills prior to first quarter action against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at StateFarm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Allen is starting in place of injured quarterback Cam Newton. jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Kyle Allen is at it again. WIth 49 seconds remaining before halftime, he connected with DJ Moore for a 52-yard touchdown pass to help put the Panthers ahead of the Cardinals, 14-10.

Kyle Allen hits DJ Moore for the 52-yard TD.



Allen in the first half: 13/16, 173 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs pic.twitter.com/2Cwd19q9uP — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) September 22, 2019