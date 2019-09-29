McCaffrey and a terrific defense: That’s recipe for Panthers’ second straight win

Panthers Allen: it’s just football man It's just football to Carolina Panthers backup quarterback Kyle Allen following his second career start on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at StateFarm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Allen and the Panthers defeated the Cardinals 38-20. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK It's just football to Carolina Panthers backup quarterback Kyle Allen following his second career start on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at StateFarm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. Allen and the Panthers defeated the Cardinals 38-20.

Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen mostly came back down to earth on Sunday against the Houston Texans, but Carolina still edged Houston, 16-10, Sunday due to a terrific defensive performance.

The Panthers (2-2) held Houston to only one touchdown, and that came after Allen’s third lost fumble of the day gave Houston the ball at the Carolina 18. But Carolina still had enough to hold off Houston thanks to a defense that was missing two starters but flummoxed Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson at nearly every turn.

Watson was sacked six times and fumbled the ball away after the final one, which led to what was Allen’s best play of the game. He ducked out of what looked like a sure sack from J.J. Watt and instead threw a 17-yard strike to Jarius Wright on third-and-4, allowing Carolina to bleed the clock down to 0:28 before Joey Slye’s third field goal.

That gave Houston the ball back at its own 25, needing to go 75 yards in 28 seconds. Houston got the ball to Carolina’s 47 with four seconds left, but Watson’s Hail Mary was knocked down in the end zone by Eric Reid and Carolina survived.

Allen is now 3-0 as a starter in his career and 2-0 this season.

▪ Carolina’s offense was primarily tailback Christian McCaffrey, who was everywhere. He not only scored Carolina’s touchdown on a 3-yard run, he also made an unbelievable catch on third down in the fourth quarter for a first down — tipping an overthrown ball twice before diving to grab it — and ended up with 179 total yards (93 running, 86 receiving) on 37 touches. As I wrote recently, I believe right now he is the best back in the NFL.

▪ It was another huge game for Panthers rookie kicker Slye, who made a 55-yard field goal in the fourth quarter for the Panthers and a 48-yarder in the first. Slye, the former Virginia Tech kicker who was out of the league in 2018, is now 10-for-11 on the season and has been one of the Panthers’ brightest spots.

▪ The Reid brothers started at safety for their respective teams. Eric, the older brother (age 27), played for the Panthers, limping off the field once in the second quarter but quickly returning. Justin, younger than Eric by five years, played for the Texans. Several members of the Reid family had on “split” jerseys, bearing the two Reids’ uniform numbers. Eric Reid ultimately outplayed his younger brother, recovering Watson’s fourth-quarter fumble and also knocking down the game-ending Hail Mary.

▪ Eric Davis, a standout Panthers cornerback and now an NFL analyst, always used to use the term “long foul balls” for deep throws that made fans gasp but ultimately just resulted in an incompletion. There were several big ones in this game.

Curtis Samuel got one hand on a deep ball but couldn’t haul in what would have been an early TD pass for Carolina. Watson overthrew Will Fuller, who was open by at least 5 yards, on what would have been a 75-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter. And then early in the third quarter, Watson had DeAndre Hopkins wide open for what would have been a 68-yard TD, but again Watson overthrew him.

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Curtis Samuel (10) makes a reception during pregame Sunday. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

▪ It was 92 degrees outside in Houston on Sunday, but the roof at NRG Stadium was closed, so there was a lot of air conditioning going on inside.

▪ Panthers kick returner Ray-Ray McCloud continued his uneven play. In the fourth quarter, instead of catching a punt at his own 38 with room to run, he mistimed it and allowed it to bounce all the way down to the Carolina 13. It was at least a 30-yard loss in field position, given how much room McCloud had.