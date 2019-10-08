Panthers QB Cam Newton appears at practice, but will not travel with team to London

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton rode into practice on Tuesday but was not visible during the portion of practice open to media. jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Progress? Depends on the definition.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton has missed the team’s last three games, all victories, while recovering from a Lisfranc injury in his left foot. Newton last appeared before the media after Carolina’s Week 2 loss to Tampa — a game in which Newton later admitted on a video that he could barely push off that injured foot.

But Tuesday morning, Newton rode into Panthers practice on his electric bike, cackling all the way. He also was not wearing a boot on his left foot.

However, Newton was not visible at practice during the portion that is open to media.

Asked about the quarterback’s status, coach Ron Rivera said Newton is still making progress rehabbing.

“Well, not on the scooter, but yes, he’s just continuing his rehab and we’re just going to continue from there,” Rivera said. “We have no timeline. Again, he’ll go through whatever they have planned out and mapped out for him, and as we progress, we’ll see.”

Rivera did say that not only would Newton miss his fourth straight game this week, but he will not travel with the team to London on Wednesday night.

“No, he won’t make the trip. Medically, it’s the best thing to keep him from being on an airplane for eight hours and standing up all the time,” Rivera said. “Kyle’s our starter and we’ll continue that way.

“The doctors don’t think it’s a good idea to have a guy standing around for three and a half, four hours (during a game) with the foot situation.”

Newton was not at Carolina’s home win over Jacksonville on Sunday, the team’s first home game since that Week 2 loss to Tampa Bay. Rivera stressed that doctors want Newton to stay off his foot while it recovers, which explains why he wasn’t present.

That said, Allen reiterated that Newton has been helping him on the daily in quarterback meetings.

“I thought it was cool to see him out there and doing his thing. I don’t know what he was doing today, but it’s like I said, Cam’s been around and helping me out since he got hurt,” Allen said. “It’s the same Cam.

“He was there with me Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday meeting room, film room.”

In Newton’s absence, Allen has led Carolina to a 3-0 record. Including his Week 17 win over New Orleans last season, Carolina’s victory on Sunday also made Allen the first undrafted quarterback since Hall of Famer Kurt Warner to win his first four career starts.