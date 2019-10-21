Panthers post-bye QB plan? Start Kyle Allen this week, let Cam Newton stick to rehab

No sense wasting time.

Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera announced Monday that following the team’s bye week, quarterback Kyle Allen will start Sunday against the undefeated San Francisco 49ers. Quarterback Cam Newton, who last took the field in the team’s Week 2 loss to Tampa Bay, will continue rehabbing the Lisfranc injury in his left foot.

“For the most part, Cam is going to continue his rehab,” Rivera said. “He’s done a great job; he’ll be with the trainers. He’ll be out there doing the things that he needs to do as he progresses through. As I told you guys last week, we’re not putting any pressure on Cam.

“He’s gone above and beyond, as far as working with our quarterbacks and helping them along the way. He’s just gonna continue. Until I get something else given to me by the trainers and the doctors, he’ll continue to do his program.”

Allen is 4-0 as a starter this season with seven touchdown passes and no interceptions.

A report by ESPN’s Adam Schefter a week ago said that Newton’s foot has healed well and that he was expected to be ready to practice this week. Rivera did not confirm that report.

Panthers’ QB Cam Newton’s foot injury has healed well and he is expected to be ready to practice after the team’s bye this week, per league source. Panthers have said they will make a QB determination when Newton is healthy; that looks to be coming soon. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 14, 2019

Newton appeared at two Panthers practices before the team departed for London two weeks ago, but he was not visible during the media portion of either.

Rivera did not say whether Newton would be out at practice this week.

“You might see him, you might not,” Rivera said. “But he’s going to be with the trainers doing his rehab, doing the things that he’s supposed to be doing.”

Rivera also declined to say whether Newton would travel with Carolina (4-2) to San Francisco. Newton has not traveled to any of the Panthers’ three road games since exiting the starting lineup, nor was he at their home victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“It’s been very difficult on him,” Rivera said of Newton sitting with his injury. “Here’s a guy who’s a very competitive young man, but at the end of the day, we’ve got to be smart. We’ve got to make good decisions going forward and as things progress, we’ll let you guys know.”