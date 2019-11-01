Cam Newton’s return may be further away than anticipated. Panthers QB seeing new doctor

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is traveling to Green Bay to meet with renowned foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson, a league source confirmed to the Observer.

Newton has missed the past five games with a Lisfranc injury in his left foot. Newton initially injured the foot Aug. 22 in Carolina’s third preseason game against the New England Patriots.

The quarterback started each of Carolina’s first two games, a pair of home losses to the Rams and Buccaneers, but later admitted in a video blog that he struggled to run during each.

Since that point, the Panthers have reiterated that they won’t rush Newton back before he’s 100-percent healthy. The team and coach Ron Rivera have maintained that Newton is progressing in his rehab process.

“Part of the process,” a league source said of Newton meeting with Anderson.

But the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Friday morning on Twitter that Newton’s meeting with Anderson is more a cause for concern.

Players with a Lisfranc injury such have two options for treatment. The first, which Newton opted for, was to let the foot heal naturally over time. The second is surgery.

Anderson, previously the Panthers’ assistant team physician, said in a 2013 interview that even “non-operative” Lisfranc injuries may take 6-8 weeks to heal. He also said that if a player and/or team opts for surgery, the recovery timeline may take 5-6 months.

“I spent a longtime speaking with Cam this week and he’s done everything he possibly can in his rehab process to get his foot to 100 percent,” Panthers general manager Marty Hurney said in a release. “Unfortunately, we haven’t reached that point. The next step is for him to go see Dr. Anderson and gather more information.”

Since exiting the lineup after Week 2, Newton has only briefly appeared at Panthers practice. He traveled with the team to San Francisco last week for the first time this season, and he went through a pregame routine of dynamic stretching and some throwing.

Rivera had already named Kyle Allen the starter for Sunday’s game vs. the Tennessee Titans.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.