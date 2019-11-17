Analysis: Panthers can’t handle pressure of a must-win game, set records for futility

Carolina Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen (7) throws an interception as he is hit by Atlanta Falcons defensive end Takk McKinley (98) in the first half at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Sunday, November 17, 2019. dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Sunday was the game that the Panthers couldn’t afford to lose.

With two meetings against the Saints down the road and a matchup with the Seahawks on the schedule, a home game vs. the 2-7 Falcons was the perfect opportunity for the Panthers to easily add an NFC South win to the resume.

Even with Atlanta coming off an upset win in New Orleans, this still seemed like the perfect opportunity to end a three-game losing streak to the Falcons.

Instead, everything went wrong.

Defense and special teams had plenty of miscues — including a 78-yard punt return by former Panther Kenjon Barner — but it was the offense that looked like it didn’t realize a game, much less of this magnitude, was happening in Sunday’s 29-3 defeat.

The promise that Kyle Allen and the offense had exhibited on the final drive of last week’s loss to the Packers never showed. Carolina came out looking unprepared and out of sorts. Anytime the offense managed to put together a positive play, there appeared to be a setback.

Allen completes a pass to DJ Moore for 13 yards?

Chop block.

Panthers putting together a solid drive to end the half that gets deep into Falcons territory?

Allen throws his third interception of the day.

One step forward, two steps back.

The list of setbacks could march 100 yards, which is ironically the one thing the Panthers were unable to do. The only drive Carolina had that was longer than four minutes ended in Allen’s second interception of the day.

At halftime, Allen had thrown three interceptions and had a passer rating of just 32.5. Each offensive tackle that played (Daryl Williams came in for a series at right tackle) gave up at least a sack. Left tackle Greg Little looked unprepared after playing in his first game since Week 4; he was cleared from concussion protocol this week with Dennis Daley out with a groin injury.

The offensive line looked dismal, with Allen either being forced into making bad decisions or seemingly making bad decisions with the fear of pressure in his mind. He was sacked five times and hit nine. Allen has been sacked 3-plus times in six games this season. Only one quarterback entered the day with more such games (Jameis Winston, seven).

The offensive line’s issues didn’t end at its inability to protect the quarterback. After the Panthers entered the game with the second-fewest penalties in the NFL, it was consecutive false-start and chop-block penalties that didn’t help the Panthers in the second quarter. Little was called for two penalties alone.

But Allen can’t blame his offensive line for how he played. Not even close.

The young quarterback’s performance was remarkably similar to his day in San Francisco just a few weeks ago. Once again, he threw too many interceptions to zero touchdowns. It was the 12th time a Panthers quarterback has thrown four interceptions in a game.

Third downs were still an issue; the Panthers converted just 2 of 13. They did, however, go for it on fourth down five times, making three of those attempts.

But it was the fourth down they didn’t go for that was the most confusing. In the fourth quarter, the Panthers settled for a 31-yard field goal, down 26-0.

This game, however, had gotten out of hand far before then.

Carolina’s inability to get anything going in the first quarter predicted what was to come for the rest of the game. The team went three-and-out on their first two possessions, with Allen throwing a pick straight to a linebacker to start the game, and then sacks ended each of their next two drives.

Things didn’t improve in the second quarter, despite the Panthers possessing the ball for more than eight minutes. The Panthers marched the ball past the Atlanta 25 twice in the quarter with both possessions ending in an Allen interception on passes intended for DJ Moore.

Both of the fourth-down stops for the Panthers offense came in the third quarter, including McCaffrey trying to convert a fourth-and-1, but coming up short.

Somehow, McCaffrey still put together an impressive game, crossing 1,000 rushing yards for the season and setting the record for the most receptions by a running back in his first three seasons in NFL history. He surpassed the previous record held by Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson (238).

But McCaffrey’s impressive numbers ultimately don’t mean anything. The Panthers’ offense was never able to get going, and they set records for futility, but what was more apparent was the way this team looked in a game it needed to win.

Disinterested.