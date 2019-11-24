Panthers came close again versus the Saints, but close doesn’t win games in the NFL

Carolina Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen (7) is brought down near the end zone by New Orleans Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata (93) late in the first half at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, La on Sunday, November 24, 2019. The Saints led 17-15, at halftime. dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

The Panthers seemed set up for another long day.

They’ve come in bunches late. Facing an early 14-0 deficit in the first quarter at the Superdome, it quickly seemed that Carolina was gearing up for yet another tough, lopsided game.

The Panthers have struggled this season to come back from being down. They entered Week 12 0-5 when trailing at halftime and have fallen to large early deficits in two of their last four games.

But instead of Kyle Allen throwing an interception (or four) or the offense failing to get on the same page, on the very next drive, he found wide receiver D.J. Moore down the field for a 51-yard touchdown pass. The Panthers then went on to score on their next two possessions, while the Saints had just six plays and zero first downs in the second quarter.

The Panthers even won the takeaway battle for the first time in three games with Tre Boston’s interception of Drew Brees in the fourth quarter.

But on this day in the Superdome, it was not good enough. The Panthers fell to the Saints 34-31.

The game went up until the very end, with the Panthers going on an 11-play drive that ultimately ended in a missed 28-yard field goal by Joey Slye. The Panthers were largely aided on the drive by Ron Rivera winning a rare defensive pass interference challenge that gave the Panthers three more plays to try and get into the end zone. But Carolina was unable to capitalize.

It was just one of the many reminders throughout the game of why the Panthers are 5-6.

There was the personal foul penalty for Tre Boston’s hit on Ted Ginn Jr. in the third quarter, and the 51 rushing yards they gave up in that quarter alone after allowing just 60 in the first half. There were the additional two missed extra-points by Slye after he had missed two all season long. Safety Eric Reid even gave up two touchdowns in coverage. The offensive line held together despite three different players being injured during the game, but Allen was sacked three-plus times for a fourth-straight game.

The Panthers showed that they could compete with the Saints, but only to an extent. They kept this game close on the road in a loud environment. But close doesn’t win games; mistakes and missed opportunities lose them.

One opportunity they would like back came in the second quarter when Carolina put together two strong scoring drives that ate up clock. But in the third quarter, when they needed a touchdown to respond to the Saints’ quick score on a 20-yard touchdown pass to Jared Cook, three consecutive Allen passes fell incomplete from the New Orleans 34-yard line.

The Panthers got gashed after that drive when the Saints drove 75 yards to score a touchdown in just under three-and-a-half minutes, largely aided by a 30-yard rush by Alvin Kamara and the three-yard touchdown catch and successful two-point conversion by Michael Thomas that followed.

After Allen’s worst game of the year last week against Atlanta, he put together his best. A game after throwing four interceptions, he completed 23 of his 36 passes for 256 yards and three touchdowns — and he broke his four-game streak throwing at least one interception.

Moore had one of his best games, catching six passes for 126 and two touchdowns — the first multi-touchdown game of his career.

And while the offensive pieces really did shine, it was not enough for Carolina.

But it was the times that they came up just short and the five points left off the board by Slye that proved to be the difference.

This story will be updated.