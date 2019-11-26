Former Panthers LB Sam Mills named a semifinalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Legendary Panthers linebacker Sam Mills, who later coined the phrase “Keep Pounding,” has been named a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The Hall of Fame announced the 25 modern-era player semifinalists Tuesday. Mills is the only former Panther on the list. This is his third time being a semifinalist (2016, 2019).

After spending nine years with the Saints, Mills was one of the original Panthers in 1995. He played in Carolina for three seasons, totaling 331 tackles, seven interceptions, 10 sacks and six forced fumbles. He finished his career with 1,265 tackles, 20.5 sacks, 11 interceptions and 22 forced fumbles.

He was a five-time Pro Bowler and a one time First Team All-Pro selection (1996).

Mills later spent time with the Panthers as an assistant coach before passing away in 2005 of intestinal cancer. His son, Sam Mills III, has been an assistant coach with the Panthers since 2005.

Mills is the only player in Panthers history who has had his jersey number (No. 51) retired. His number was retired during the 2005 season following his passing. He is also in the Panthers Hall of Honor and has a statue outside of Bank of America Stadium.

The only former Panthers players in the hall of fame are Reggie White and Kevin Greene. Former general manager Bill Polian is also in the hall of fame.