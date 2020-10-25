Inactive players for Panthers vs. Saints: Curtis Samuel is available for Carolina

The Panthers will be without starting right guard John Miller for Sunday’s game in New Orleans.

Second-year offensive lineman Dennis Daley will start in his place. This will be the first game Daley is active for this season after dealing with a high ankle sprain. Head coach Matt Rhule was optimistic that Miller would be available for Sunday’s game.

Wide receiver Curtis Samuel (knee) and cornerback Eli Apple (hamstring) are active for Sunday’s game.

The Panthers have kicker Joey Slye for today’s game after he spent most of the week on the reserve/COVID-19 list, but will without starting cornerback Rasul Douglas, who was placed on the list Friday. Rookie corner Troy Pride Jr. will start in his place.

Quarterback P.J. Walker will be the Panthers’ backup behind Teddy Bridgewater for a second straight game and the third time this season. Making Walker active gives the Panthers more depth at running back as Rhule has said Walker is an option to play that position while All-Pro Christian McCaffrey remains on injured reserve.

Carolina Panthers

QB Will Grier

CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver

RG John Miller (ankle)

OL Mike Horton

WR Marken Michel

New Orleans Saints

WR Michael Thomas (ankle/hamstring)

G Nick Easton (concussion)

S DJ Swearinger

DT Malcolm Roach

OL Derrick Kelly