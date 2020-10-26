Charlotte FC pulls MLS headquarters out of Eastland Mall site

The sun sets over the land where the old Eastland Mall once stood. City and development officials fielded questions in a community meeting for the redevelopment of the former mall in a virtual community meeting Wednesday. Charlotte

The MLS headquarters for Charlotte FC will no longer be located at the former Eastland Mall site, as initially planned.

As part of a revised agreement with Tepper Sports & Entertainment from Charlotte City Council, the expected 20,000 square-foot site will not be part of the Eastland plans moving forward. The Eastland Mall site was discussed in Tuesday’s City Council meeting, but the presentation was shared in advance and shows the site no longer includes the team headquarters.

A spokesperson for Charlotte FC was not immediately available for comment. Panthers owner David Tepper owns the soccer club. It was not immediately known where the MLS headquarters would go. But the Panthers are building a major sports complex in Rock Hill that would have ample room to house the soccer headquarters.

The city has reduced the amount it is reimbursing Tepper Sports for both the development of Eastland and uptown, including Bank of America Stadium renovations, from $110 million to $35 million.

Charlotte announced plans in November to make the $110 million available, as Major League Soccer was deciding between Charlotte, Phoenix and Las Vegas as the location for the league’s 30th franchise.

Amid much fanfare in December, MLS awarded the expansion franchise to Tepper, with the intention of starting play in 2021. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Charlotte FC’s first season has been pushed back to 2022.

The city had planned a community meeting March 12 to discuss the Eastland rezoning petition, which would transform the vacant site into a mixed-use development incorporating residential spaces, retail, offices, hotels, transit facilities and a “vibrant” public park.

But as coronavirus cases began to escalate in Charlotte, officials abruptly canceled the meeting with only a few hours notice. Monday’s meeting is the first significant public update to plans for the site.

In April, Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles and other Charlotte officials said they were committed to helping publicly fund the city’s MLS expansion franchise, even as hospitality tax revenues took a dive due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“All of us know this money is hospitality (tax) funding, and it’s a tough time for our hospitality industry right now. So as you think about this, everything is on the table,” Lyles said in April. “But if possible, we ought to be thinking about Eastland as not just Major League Soccer, but Eastland as revitalization of the east side.”

City Council member James Mitchell echoed the commitment to MLS funding in April, saying: “I don’t think we’ve ever had the practice of going back on a deal that’s so important to our community. I hope we never get in a position that we have to take away that funding for MLS.”

What’s next for the mall

The MLS headquarters were the headlining attraction in plans to revitalize the area around the 69-acre mall site. The deal had been praised as a major step to invest in east Charlotte. The MLS headquarters and practice fields were expected to occupy about 29 acres, Mitchell told the Observer last year.

Other new additions to the proposed plan with Tepper Sports & Entertainment include Atrium Health opening a facility at the site and the planning and creation of a new uptown entertainment district to be completed by 2022.

Charlotte FC’s development academy headquarters will still be located at Eastland. It will be 15,000 square feet and employ 20-25 full time and 30-40 part time staffers. Approximately 100 annual programmed days of activity will take place at the headquarters (excluding community play).

The proposed Atrium Health facility located at Eastland Mall will be approximately 10,000 square feet and have 20 to 30 employees. Atrium didn’t disclose any additional details on the new facility.

“Atrium Health is excited about the opportunity of being part of this transformative project that will offer greater access for care closer to the people and communities we have the privilege to serve in East Charlotte,” Atrium spokesman Dan Fogleman said in a statement

Improvements to Bank of America Stadium are still part of the city’s plan for part of the hospitality funds. The stadium is one of the oldest in the NFL and still needs to undergo some renovations to be fit for MLS play.

The Panthers are building a new headquarters in Rock Hill, which will also include soccer pitches.

This story is breaking and will continue to be updated.