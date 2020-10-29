Rock Hill Herald Logo
Will the Panthers beat the Falcons on national TV? Here are predictions from NFL experts

The Carolina Panthers will have a home game on national TV tonight against the rival Atlanta Falcons.

The Panthers (3-4) are 19-32 all-time against the Falcons. But Atlanta (1-6) is struggling this season, and Carolina won 23-16 in Atlanta Oct. 11.

So, can the Panthers sweep the Falcons this season?

Here’s what some NFL experts think.

CBS’ Pete Prisco likes the Panthers by a score.

“This isn’t a sexy Thursday night game, but it could be a fun one,” he writes. “The Falcons have found all kinds of ways to lose games this season, and I have a feeling they will find a way here too. Teddy Bridgewater will have a good game as Carolina gets back on track after two losses.”

Prisco likes the Panthers to win 30-24.

The Observer’s Scott Fowler is calling for a similar score and result as Prisco is: Panthers 30-26. The Observer’s Alaina Getzenberg thinks it’s Carolina by a touchdown.

The Sporting News likes the home team and the sweep. It picks Carolina 27, Dirty Birds 24.

Nine of the 10 ESPN experts like Carolina.

Eight of the 10 experts at SB Nation are picking the Panthers. All three experts at Athlon Sports are picking Carolina. But NBC Sports is picking the Falcons in a close game.

Nine of the 12 experts at College Football News are picking the Panthers. And the Sporting News likes Carolina, too.

According to NFL Pick Watch, which aggregates experts’ picks nationally, 89 percent think the Panthers move to .500 with a win.

