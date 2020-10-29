What does Tropical Storm Zeta mean for Falcons vs. Panthers game Thursday in Charlotte?

The Carolina Panthers are scheduled to host the Atlanta Falcons at 8:20 p.m. Thursday evening at Bank of America Stadium.

There is also a tropical storm warning in place for Charlotte, however, though the majority of the rain is expected to subside prior to 5 p.m.

Tropical storm conditions are expected during the day Thursday, per the National Weather Service. There’s an 80% chance of precipitation Thursday in Charlotte with showers throughout the day and thunderstorms expected before 2 p.m. Chances of rain are expected to decrease in the evening to 40% before 11 p.m.

Rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch are expected and power outages from high winds have already been reported.

For kickoff, there is a 55% chance of precipitation with an expected temperature of 74 degrees, according to the AccuWeather forecast for the stadium. It will be mostly cloudy, clearing up throughout the evening.

As of Thursday morning, conditions are not expected to have much of an influence on the Panthers game outside of a wet field. The hybrid Bermuda grass field otherwise should be in fine condition.

The last time the Panthers played on Thursday night, Sept. 12, 2019, the game against the Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium was delayed for 27 minutes due to lightning and severe rain.

Thursday is the Panthers’ only primetime game of the season scheduled. The Panthers (3-4) beat the Falcons (1-6) earlier this season in Atlanta, 23-16.