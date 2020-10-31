Panthers midseason eval: They need McCaffrey, but can build future around this player

The day after the Panthers lost 25-17 to the Atlanta Falcons, head coach Matt Rhule was asked about teaching his program how to win. Can that actually be taught or does it come from experience?

Rhule pointed out there can be a lot of narratives to come from games like Thursday’s defeat. The five rookies that started on defense, the third-down penalties, the offense’s inability to get the play-makers consistently involved, the injuries ...

“It’s really not that, and it’s really not even at the end of the game. It’s why are you in that position,” Rhule said. “Part of learning how to win is an understanding that it’s just not the last drive. It’s all these other opportunities throughout the game that you have a chance to make plays that can win the game before you even get there.”

The Panthers have the latest bye week in the NFL this season — Week 13 — and trips to Kansas City and Green Bay, along with hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans remain, on the list of eight games to come.

But as with assessing what went wrong in a single game, not just a couple of choice stats can give the whole picture. Carolina’s 3-5 record doesn’t detail all of the takeaways from the first half of the year, although Rhule would argue it is a pretty good place to start.

“We’re a 3-5 team. I think losers always point to other things,” Rhule said. “There’s 1-6 teams that are saying boy we could have done X, Y and Z. There’s 5-1 teams that could have lost (some of) those games. I mean, I think Bill Parcells said it best: ‘You are what your record says you are.’ ”

Here are some takeaways from that 3-5 start:

Teddy Bridgewater’s rollercoaster start

There have been moments throughout the first eight games of the season that Bridgewater has just gone on a roll. Against the Saints in Week 7, he completed 23 of 28 passes (82.1%) for 254 yards and two touchdowns. At one point this season, he led the league in completion percentage, although that was short lived (he enters Sunday ranked third at 71.6%).

Bridgewater has gotten off to a solid start with both receivers Robby Anderson and DJ Moore. Anderson is second in the NFL in receiving yards (688) and Moore is fourth (622). He’s gotten in a groove with receiver Curtis Samuel, on third down especially. Samuel leads all players with 16 third-down receptions and has 12 receiving first-down conversions — most in the NFL.

There’s rhythm. There are times when the offense looks unstoppable and the potential of what this group could be when running back Christian McCaffrey’s return could make the offense just that much more fun to watch.

But Bridgewater’s late-game woes have been costly. It’s far from all on him. He barely had any time to get the pass off during the eventual game-deciding sack in Week 7 at New Orleans. Bridgewater’s protection has been up and down as injuries have bit the line. The Panthers decided to remove backup left tackle Greg Little after he gave up multiple pressures during the Week 8 loss to the Falcons.

“Just gave up a couple pressures and went with Trent,” Rhule said. “That being said, he’s not the only guy that gave up pressures. Sometimes, your left tackle just stands out a little bit more.

In two of the last three games, the losses to the Bears and Falcons, Bridgewater threw game-ending interceptions. He’s tied for the league lead with three fourth-quarter interceptions, but also has dealt with pressure and little time to throw the football. There have been moments when Bridgewater made questionable decisions and other times when he has made throws that are highlight-reel worthy — such as the beautiful flea-flicker touchdown pass to Samuel on Thursday.

Late-game drives remain an issue and decision-making needs to be improved, but accuracy and ability to throw the ball downfield, something that was questioned in the preseason, have been among the positives. Bridgewater needs to play better in the second half of the season, but we can’t ignore when he has shined.

Injured Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey watches a replay on the Jumbotron during fourth quarter action against the Arizona Cardinals at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 4, 2020. The Panthers defeated the Cardinals 31-21. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Christian McCaffrey’s injury

Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady laid it out in June:

“Christian is one of the pieces that definitely is going to be the true driving force of our offense,” he said.

Brady and Rhule were vocalizing the importance of the NFL’s highest-paid running back in the offense for months leading up to the season. The offense was supposed to be built around him. There’s a reason the team gave him a four-year extension in the offseason worth $65 million that has him under contract with the Panthers through 2025.

When McCaffrey suffered a high ankle sprain in the Week 2 loss to the Buccaneers, Carolina’s offense seemed doomed.

Instead, Mike Davis more than rose to the occasion as his backup. But after a three-game winning streak in which Davis stood out, a three-game losing streak has followed. When McCaffrey likely makes his return in the days to come, he will come back to an offense that has struggled to put complete games together and has not come together as quickly as expected.

It’s hard to say if the Panthers would be in a much different place if McCaffrey hadn’t gotten hurt. It doesn’t matter. Losing the team’s best player and an offensive captain for six-plus games has consequences, and it has defined the first half of the season.

Maybe the Panthers would have been in a different place with him playing, but he couldn’t fix all of their issues.

Carolina Panthers safety Jeremy Chinn, center, runs to the end zone with his teammates safety Tre Boston, left and cornerback Donte Jackson, right, following Chinn’s interception of a Chicago Bears pass during third quarter action at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Sunday, October 18, 2020. The Bears defeated the Panthers 23-16. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Jeremy Chinn looks like the Panthers’ future

The Panthers made history when they selected seven defensive players in the 2020 NFL draft. Six of the seven are on the active roster after defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos was placed on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain, and the team is hopeful to get him back this year.

First-round defensive tackle Derrick Brown has been solid and playing well after taking two games to get comfortable in the defense. Brown leads the team in tackles for loss (6) and stuffs (5).

Cornerback Troy Pride Jr. has been forced into extra playing time due to the injures at cornerback and is learning as he goes.

But safety Jeremy Chinn, who the Panthers moved up in the second-round to take, has been the standout of the draft class. He’s tied for the Panthers’ lead in tackles (66) with linebacker Shaq Thompson. Chinn, out of Southern Illinois, plays all over the field and is far more than a safety, oftentimes playing more of a linebacker role.

Through the first eight games of a Panther rookie season, only linebacker Luke Kuechly has ever had more tackles.

Chinn had his first NFL carry on a fake punt vs. the Falcons in Week 8. He is someone that Rhule is going to want to build his program around. Many players have spoken on him being a player others look too.

Not bad for a rookie.

“Jeremy Chinn is the real deal Holyfield. And what I love about him is just his high energy. The guy plays 110 mph each and every play,” safety Tre Boston said in October. “He has what you call those young fresh legs, and he’s able to use them and he’s not afraid to hit, he can do just about everything. Shout out to his parents. He’s a freak of nature. He’s one of those guys who is built like a safety/linebacker/can do it all.”

This draft class will likely be remembered for some time, but Chinn’s efforts have been impossible to ignore if you watch this team.He and Brown have shown plenty of promise.

We could go on about the defense’s inability to get off the field on third downs and other defensive issues, but injuries have been more costly on the defensive side of the ball, especially defensive tackle Kawann Short being out for the season. It is hard to judge a young defense that is developing after only eight games. Coordinator Phil Snow has done well, considering the circumstances.

Evaluating the Panthers’ coaching

In the second half of games this season, the Panthers are averaging just 8.5 points per game. Only the Jets (6.6) average fewer.

In four of the five losses this season, the Panthers’ offense has had a chance to tie or win a game within the last five minutes but have been unable to capitalize. The three wins Carolina has have come from offensive success early and then doing enough on defense to come away with a victory. (The Panthers have scored 3 second-half points in two of their three wins.)

Play calling in the second half and decision making has been a major factor, and those issues have also appeared on fourth down. Rhule has shown a disposition for going for it on fourth down, where the Panthers are 5 for 10 on the season. Some of the fourth-down play calling, going all the way back to the first game of the season, hasn’t been wise.

A lack of adjustments has been an issue.

“We don’t always do exactly what we should do at the right moment, we sometimes improvise too much,” Rhule said. “That’s all a part of growing. I think every week, we’re trying to improve. Every week, we’re trying to get better.”

Improvising decisions by the players have led to mistakes. Only two games this year — in a win and a loss — have been decided by more than one score. The Panthers haven’t show an ability to close out games or take advantage of Rhule’s desire to keep drives alive. Getting on the same page in terms of improvising wisely, should be a priority.

The Carolina Panthers warm up prior to their Thursday night game agains the Atlanta Falcons during Week 8 of NFL football game Thursday, October 29, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. Jessica Kosicelniak

What’s next for the Panthers





Carolina is being built in Rhule’s vision.

Cornerback Eli Apple told coaches Tuesday he was unable to practice due to his hamstring and was released that afternoon; he only played defensive snaps in one game this year. Compare that to cornerback Donte Jackson, who had an interception of Matt Ryan on Thursday night while playing through turf toe. Despite needed depth at corner with Rasul Douglas on the COVID-19 list, the Panthers still decided to let Apple go.

It’s Rhule’s team, his way.

The Panthers are hoping to get several players back from injury soon. Young players should to develop and as they scrap to win a few more games this year building a program the way they want to play.

“I want to be a team that’s a better team in the second half of the season than we were in the first half. We’ll get a lot of guys back ... But one of the things that’s happened with some of the injuries and COVID things is, we’ve had a chance to see some other guys play. We’re out there last night. (Rookie cornerback) Stantley Thomas Oliver went from being inactive to being a guy on the punt team to covering Julio Jones last night. And you know what, he’ll be much better for it,” Rhule said.

“There’s things we have to improve upon, if we do then, last night as painful as (Thursday night vs. the Falcons) was, will be something positive moving forward.”

It will be a second half worth watching, for more reasons than one.