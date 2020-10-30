Panthers’ Matt Rhule says he hopes Christian McCaffrey will be ready for Chiefs’ game

Panthers coach Matt Rhule said he planned to meet with the team’s doctor on Monday where he’ll learn more about Christian McCaffrey’s status for next week’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

“I hope Christian will be back next week,” Rhule said Friday. “I just passed him in the hallway walking over here.”

He added that he hoped starting defensive tackle Zach Kerr, who missed Thursday’s game with a toe injury, would also return.

This isn’t the first time Rhule has said he’s ‘hopeful’ McCaffrey will play in their next game. However, McCaffrey’s initial targeted return date is in line with next week’s game, and his return seems imminent.

McCaffrey suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 2 against the Buccaneers. He was expected to miss four to six weeks. Thursday’s game against the Falcons made six weeks that McCaffrey has been out.

McCaffrey was seen Monday and Tuesday at practice during the portion open to the media. He participated in stretching. It was the first time he was spotted at practice since suffering the injury.

McCaffrey had 156 yards rushing and four touchdowns through two games this season. He also had seven catches for 67 yards.

The Panthers are 3-3 without McCaffrey in the lineup, and his absence has been particularly noticeable in their three losses. In two of those games, the Panthers struggled to find a consistent running game.

Since McCaffrey has been out, Mike Davis has filled in for him. For the most part, Davis has played well. He has 350 yards on 84 carries this season and two rushing touchdowns. He also has 38 catches for 244 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

It is unclear how the Panthers will use both Davis and McCaffrey, but Rhule has said Davis has earned more playing time. Before McCaffrey’s injury, Davis was used sparingly.

Both Davis’ and McCaffrey’s ability to run and catch give the Panthers a variety of options, though.

Davis said he was unsure of how he’d be used in the offense when McCaffrey returned, but also said he was excited.

“I can’t wait to see him play,” Davis said of McCaffrey. “I’m just here to do whatever the coach tells me to do. So whatever he wants me to do, I’m for it.”