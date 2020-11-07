Panthers take Christian McCaffrey off injured reserve; expect him to play vs. Chiefs

Christian McCaffrey is officially back.

The Carolina Panthers running back was added back to the team’s active roster Saturday after missing six weeks with a high-ankle sprain. The Panthers went 3-3 without him.

The Panthers also added rookie defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos back to the active roster. He missed three games with an ankle injury.

McCaffrey was designated to return last Tuesday and participated in practice every day this week. The Panthers (3-5) had 21 days to place the All-Pro on the active roster after he was designated. Head coach Matt Rhule said Friday that he anticipated McCaffrey being added to the active roster prior to Sunday’s game.

“(His return) won’t be a minute too early,” Rhule said last week. “We’ll be smart.”

Mike Davis has started in McCaffrey’s place. In six starts, Davis has 83 rushing attempts for 349 yards and two rushing touchdowns, in addition to 30 receptions for 170 yards and two receiving scores. He also had his second career fumble in the Week 6 loss to the Chicago Bears. Rhule said Davis will continue to have a role in the offense when the McCaffrey returns to the offense.

It is expected that McCaffrey will play a large role in Sunday’s game against the Chiefs, however, Davis and wide receiver Curtis Samuel are also still expected to see carries.

“I’m not ready to say that yet what exactly, his total role will be. It’ll depend on a lot of things, conditions,” Rhule said Friday.

It is expected to be mostly sunny with a high of 74 degrees. Sunday in Kansas City, per the National Weather Service.

McCaffrey had not missed a single NFL game prior to his injury. He was drafted eighth overall by the Panthers in 2017 and received a four-year, $64 million contract extension this offseason that made him the highest-paid running back in NFL history.

Gross-Matos has only played in four games this season and has dealt with a variety of injures. The rookie will add needed depth to the team’s defensive line rotation.

The Panthers waived undrafted offensive lineman Sam Tecklenburg from Baylor to open one roster spot Thursday. They also waived defensive tackle Woodrow Hamilton Saturday to open an additional roster spot.

Tecklenburg was re-signed to the practice squad Saturday along with kicker Taylor Bertolet. Running back Pete Guerriero and defensive end Greg Roberts were released from the practice squad in corresponding moves.

The Panthers will travel to face the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs (7-1) on Sunday.