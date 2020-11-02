Panthers activate top cornerback off COVID-19/reserve list ahead of game vs. Chiefs

Panthers cornerback Rasul Douglas is coming back.

Carolina announced Monday afternoon that they activated Douglas off the COVID-19/reserve list ahead of their game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

Douglas, who was put on the list Oct. 23, missed the Panthers’ game against the Falcons last Thursday. Without him, the Panthers struggled to contain top wide receiver Julio Jones, who finished with seven catches for 137 yards.

The Panthers claimed Douglas off waivers Sept. 6. Since his addition, he had been the Panthers’ best cornerback in defending the pass. Through six games this season, Douglas has 27 tackles, six pass deflections and one tackle for loss. He is often asked to guard the opposing team’s best receiver.

“He’s really a big part of our defense,” Panthers coach Matt Rhule said in a Zoom press conference Monday. “Not just physically, but emotionally.”

The Chiefs have one of the best passing attacks in the NFL, led by former NFL and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes is second in the lead with 2,315 yards passing and has thrown 21 touchdowns and only one interception.

