Christian McCaffrey appeared to suffer a shoulder injury Sunday. Here’s what we know.

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey appeared to injure his right shoulder injury late in Sunday’s 33-31 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The injury occurred after he caught a pass and tried to run for a first down with 1:05 remaining, according to review of the play. Chiefs safety Daniel Sorenson tackled McCaffrey, which caused him to land hard on his shoulder. McCaffrey got up a little slow, but ran straight to the sidelines.

He rotated his shoulder in a circular motion before a trainer came over to check on him. He missed the next four plays before returning to the game.

McCaffrey was not made available to the media after Sunday’s game.

It was his first game back since suffering a high ankle sprain in Week 2. After that game, at loss at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, McCaffrey was made available to media.

A spokesperson for the Panthers said McCaffrey was expected to be made available Monday afternoon.

What we don’t know

It unclear whether McCaffrey will miss any playing time.

If he does miss this week’s game against the Bucs, it would be a big blow to a team already dealing with injuries to key starters. Starting left tackle Russell Okung, miss Sunday’s game with a calf injury.

McCaffrey leads the Panthers with six touchdowns (five rushing, one receiving) in three games this season. With a variety of weapons, he makes the Panthers’ offense tougher to stop.

But the Panthers have played six games without McCaffrey, and his replacement, Mike Davis, played well in his absence. Davis is second on the team with 43 receptions. He also leads the Panthers with 353 yards rushing.

Panthers coach Matt Rhule is expected to speak to the media at 12:45 p.m.