Carolina Panthers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers injury and scouting report for Week 10

There were two things came to the forefront in the Panthers’ 33-31 loss to the Chiefs last week.

The first thing is how explosive this offense can be when all of its pieces are in place. The Panthers went point-for-point with the defending Super Bowl champs and had a legitimate shot to win the game.

The second was that the Panthers still don’t know how to close out games, and it’s why they’ve lost four straight. On Sunday, the Panthers face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3) for the second time this season, and if the past is an indication of the future, then this game should be close.

In the first game against the Bucs, the Panthers trailed 21-0 at halftime; they turned it over four times and committed nine penalties. Yet, late in the fourth quarter, the Panthers were able to cut the Bucs’ lead to a touchdown with about two minutes left, before losing 31-17.

The Bucs were the better team in Week 2. They pressured Teddy Bridgewater and made things difficult for him early in the game.

With eight weeks separating the first meeting, Panthers coach Matt Rhule says the both teams are much different than they were in September, and that what happened then should have no bearing on Sunday’s game.

Here is a breakdown of the matchup:

When the Panthers have the ball ...

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey had two touchdowns in Week 2 before suffering a high ankle sprain that sidelined him for six weeks. He returned last week against the Chiefs and scored two more touchdowns.

However, he suffered an AC joint injury in his right shoulder on the final drive of the game and won’t play Sunday. The Panthers will rely on Mike Davis to fill in for McCaffrey again. And for the most part, he has performed well.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

But the Panthers will still be without their best weapon.

While the Buccaneers lost 38-3 to the Saints last week, they still remain a dangerous defense. They rank fourth in the NFL in total defense, allowing just 312.9 yards per game, and have forced 16 turnovers (11 interceptions, five fumbles), which ranks No. 1 in the league.

“They are a complete team,” Rhule said Thursday. “But it’s that blitzing, that pressure, putting people in the box, that can sometimes cause you to rush. It can cause negative plays. And it was really a lot of our issues with the five sacks.

“So for us to play well, we have to play really well up front, in terms of the run game, and in terms of protecting the quarterback.”

The Panthers’ offense looked good last week against the Chiefs. They didn’t give up a sack or a turnover, and if they can replicate that, they can put themselves in a position to win.

Advantage: Bucs

When the Buccaneers have the ball ...

Perhaps the biggest surprise of Week 9 was how poorly the Bucs played against the Saints. Credit the Saints, who are a good team. But before that, the Saints were one of the worst defenses against the pass.

Tom Brady threw three interceptions and no touchdowns. It was the worst loss in his 21-year career.

The Bucs haven’t been great on offense this season. They rank 22nd out of 32 teams in total offense. The Panthers, meanwhile, have been an OK defensive team, though they have struggled recently against the pass.

They’ve faced three former — MVPs Drew Brees, Matt Ryan and Patrick Mahomes — in consecutive weeks. Panthers safety Juston Burris, who has missed the last three games with a rib injury, was activated from the IR list Saturday and will play Sunday. Linebacker/safety Jeremy Chinn, an early candidate for defensive rookie of the year, is also expected to play. He missed last week with a knee injury.

Both additions should help the Panthers tremendously.

The blueprint to slowing Tom Brady has been generating pressure on the 43-year-old quarterback. He was 6 of 16 for 36 yards and an interception when pressured last week. The Panthers had no sacks in their Week 2 meeting.

Perhaps the Panthers can learn from the Saints’ performance and generate pressure. Defensive end Brian Burns has been a nightmare for offensive tackles this season. He has four sacks and three forced fumbles.

Advantage: Panthers

When they kick ...

Buccaneers kicker Ryan Succop was the only Tampa Bay player to score last week. He is 16 for 18 (88.9%) on field-goal attempts this season and 12 for 13 on extra points. His longest field goal make is from 50 yards out.

Panthers’ second-year kicker Joey Slye has made 19 of his 24 (79.2%) field goal attempts. He is 0-for-4 on attempts of 50 yards or more, including a 65-yard attempt against the Saints, and a 67-yard attempt against the Chiefs.

Panthers-Buccaneers score prediction

The Panthers have been close in recent weeks, and with the Bucs coming off their worst loss of the season, this may be the week that the Panthers finally snap their losing streak.

Though McCaffrey will miss another game, the Panthers still have weapons on offense. The offensive line just has to play better. The winner of this game will likely be whoever takes better care of the football.

I think it’ll be the Panthers.

Panthers 27, Buccaneers 24

Panthers-Buccaneers Injury report

PANTHERS: LT Russell Okung (calf) OUT, RB Christian McCaffrey (shoulder) OUT, DE Stephen Weatherly (finger) OUT, Jeremy Chinn (knee) QUESTIONABLE, Yetur Gross-Matos (ankle) QUESTIONABLE, Marquis Haynes (shoulder) QUESTIONABLE, Donte Jackson (toe) QUESTIONABLE, Austin Larkin (groin) QUESTIONABLE.

BUCCANEERS: CB Carlton Davis (knee) QUESTIONABLE, G Ali Marpet (concussion) QUESTIONABLE, WR Jaydon Mickens (not injury related) QUESTIONABLE.