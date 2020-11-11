Christian McCaffrey’s injury expected to sideline him for at least 1 game, per source

Christian McCaffrey is not expected to be available for Sunday’s game vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to a right shoulder injury, per a league source with knowledge of the situation. This will be the seventh missed game by the All-Pro back this season.

McCaffrey suffered the injury on the final drive of last Sunday’s game vs. Kansas City . Chiefs safety Daniel Sorenson tackled the running back after he caught a pass, which caused him to land hard on his shoulder. McCaffrey got up slow and ran straight to the sidelines.

He returned for one play later in the drive after receiving attention from trainers.

The game against Kansas City was McCaffrey’s first game back after being on injured reserve for six straight weeks with a high ankle sprain suffered in the Week 2 loss to the Buccaneers.

The running back was scheduled to talk with media Monday, but was not made available. McCaffrey is not practicing Wednesday and is getting a second opinion on his shoulder.

Prior to this season, McCaffrey had never missed a game in his NFL career. He leads the Panthers with six touchdowns (five rushing, one receiving) in three games this season. McCaffrey had 151 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns vs. the Chiefs, while playing 71% of the offensive snaps.

Running back Reggie Bonnafon was signed to the active roster Wednesday to give the Panthers additional depth at the position. LB Adarius Taylor (groin) was added to injured reserve as a corresponding move.

This story is breaking and will continue to be updated.