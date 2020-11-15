Analysis: Panthers lost to the Buccaneers again. This losing streak isn’t complicated

The Carolina Panthers went into halftime against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tied at 17.

A series of poor decisions left them to go into the locker room on a bad note, but still, things had gone well overall against a 6-3 Buccaneers team.

Enter the third quarter. The Panthers’ yearlong struggles in the period aren’t a secret. They came into the game scoring only 24 points in the quarter all season and with only 30 first downs.

But this was the worst third quarter to date. The Buccaneers scored 12 points off a series of bad decisions and miscues by the Panthers to build a convincing lead and pull away, 46-23, in what was an ugly two quarters of football. The Panthers dropped to 3-7 with their fifth-straight loss.

The third quarter started with Tom Brady driving down the field on a 10-play drive in 4:02, but the Panthers defense forced its second short field goal of the game with a 24-yard Ryan Succop kick.

The Panthers got the ball back and gained 24 yards on five plays before they were forced to punt. Rookie Joe Charlton kicked a perfect punt to pin the Buccaneers and their own 2-yard line.

Then the game got out of control.

On the first play of the Buccaneers’ ensuing drive, Ronald Jones II burst through a hole for a 98-yard touchdown run. Safety Tre Boston missed a tackle and hybrid defensive player Jeremy Chinn missed a swiped at his ankles trying to run him down at the end of the play. It was the longest touchdown from scrimmage allowed in Panthers franchise history and only the fourth time in NFL history a player has run for a 98-plus yard touchdown.

After a missed extra-point, the Panthers got the ball back. On the first play, Bridgewater threw an interception to Jason Pierre Paul intended for DJ Moore, giving Tampa Bay the ball at the Carolina 38.

It took Brady nine plays — including converting a third-and-19 play — to put points on the board and the drive ended with a 21-yard Succop field goal giving the Buccaneers a 29-17 lead.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

The Panthers’ aggressive decision making that worked last week against the Kansas City Chiefs was ineffective against the Bucs. On the following possession, a fake punt by Charlton in which he tried to run for a first down failed miserably.

The Panthers defense allowed the Buccaneers to convert 6-7 third downs in the first half. In the second half, third down wasn’t even the biggest issue. Carolina was outscored 29-6 in the half and out-gained 322 to 35 yards. Tampa Bay scored on nine straight possessions.

Carolina’s offense barely came on the field in the second half, losing the time-of-possession battle 20:69 to 9:31. And things only got worse in the fourth quarter, despite a 98-yard Trenton Cannon kickoff return that led to a 3-yard Bridgewater touchdown run.

With around 5 minutes remaining, Bridgewater exited the game with a knee injury on a sack by Pierre-Paul. Guard John Miller (foot/ankle) was also injured on the play. From bad to worse Sunday went, and by the time the Buccaneers went up 46-23 — just five plays after Bridgewater’s injury, it was hard to believe the Panthers were ever in the game.

Despite a promising first half in which the only major flaw on offense was a drive that required usage of all three timeouts before scoring a field goal, the Panthers’ second half woes showed up in a devastating way they just hadn’t before.

This is an instant analysis. This story will be updated is a deeper look at the Panthers’ loss by 6:30 p.m.

Related stories from Rock Hill Herald latest-news NFL action from Panthers vs. Buccaneers November 15, 2020 4:26 PM