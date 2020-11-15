Panthers-Buccaneers live game updates: Carolina hoping to add to Tom Brady’s misery

The Carolina Panthers enter Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1 p.m. FOX) trying to stop a four-game losing streak and pick up a much-needed win in the NFC South.

Coming away with a victory won’t be easy facing veteran quarterback Tom Brady who, despite the worst loss of his professional career last week against New Orleans, is still arguably the best to ever play the position.

If you’re looking for predictions on this Panthers-Buccaneers game, we have you covered. Our full scouting report is available here.

The Observer has five journalists at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte for today’s matchup, including reporters Alaina Getzenberg and Jonathan Alexander. Follow along here for live scoring updates, highlights, and breaking news from the game.

Christian McCaffrey is not playing for the Panthers

After getting their All-Pro running back last week, Christian McCaffrey injured the AC joint in his shoulder against the Chiefs and will miss today’s game against the Buccaneers.

Inactive list is out

Some good news on the injury front for Carolina: The Panthers get starting safety/linebacker/do-everything Jeremy Chinn back in time to face Tom Brady.

The full inactive list for the Buccaneers-Panthers game is here.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

What channel is the Buccaneers vs Panthers game on?

Sunday’s Tampa Bay vs. Carolina game is on FOX. It will be the game shown in the most homes across the country during the 1 p.m. time slot with a coverage area that stretches from the Pacific Northwest down through most of the Carolinas and Florida.

How to stream Panthers-Buccaneers game

Today’s 1 p.m. kickoff between Panthers and Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte will be broadcast on FOX. You can stream the game on FoxSports.com by logging in through your cable or satellite provider. It’s also available on YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV with a valid subscription.

If you are unable to view the game, we will provide live updates and video and photo highlights on this page.