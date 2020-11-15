Rock Hill Herald Logo
Teddy Bridgewater suffers knee injury in Panthers loss vs. Buccaneers

Carolina Panther Teddy Bridgewater (5) throws a deep pass to D.J. Moore (12) during the first quarter of the game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Sunday, November 15, 2020.
Carolina Panther Teddy Bridgewater (5) throws a deep pass to D.J. Moore (12) during the first quarter of the game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Sunday, November 15, 2020. Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater left Sunday’s 46-23 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a knee injury and did not return.

Bridgewater was injured on a third-down sack by Jason Pierre-Paul in the fourth quarter. Guard John Miller was also injured on the play.

P.J. Walker entered the game for Bridgewater. Walker is the only other active quarterback on the Panthers’ roster.

Bridgewater was 18-of-24 passing for 136 yards, with two touchdowns and an interception. He also had three carries for 16 yards and a touchdown. Bridgewater was taken into the blue medical tent on the sideline.

Tampa Bay scored on the following drive to take a 46-23 lead with 4:24 remaining.

This story is breaking and will continue to be updated.

