Teddy Bridgewater out for Panthers vs. Lions game with knee injury. PJ Walker starting

Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will not play vs. the Detroit Lions (4-5) on Sunday.

Bridgewater was limited in practice all week for the Panthers (3-7) with a right knee injury. P.J. Walker and Will Grier shared the reps in practice. Walker is the expected starter, per a league source. This will be Walker’s first career NFL start.

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said Friday that he felt the quarterback’s availability would be a game-time decision.

“I feel better. I think he’s getting better. All along, I think I’ve felt good about where it’s headed, it’s just a matter of will we have enough time to get him to where he can be,” Rhule said. “I think it will truly be a game-time decision depending on how he feels and how I feel about how he feels.”

Bridgewater was a true game-time decision spending significant time warming up the knee and then throwing with offensive coordinator Joe Brady, general manager Marty Hurney, owner David Tepper and Rhule watching.

He suffered the injury toward the end of the Panthers’ 46-23 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday. Bridgewater was injured on a third-down sack by Jason Pierre-Paul in the fourth quarter with 5:24 remaining in the game. Guard John Miller (knee/ankle) was also injured on the play and is doubtful for this weekend’s game.

In 2016, Bridgewater suffered a devastating injury to his left knee that forced him to miss a large part of two seasons, but he said Thursday that his previous experience helped him realize the newer injury wasn’t as serious.

Carolina Panthers inactive players

QB Teddy Bridgewater

RB Christian McCaffrey

CB Donte Jackson

S Sam Franklin

G John Miller

T Russell Okung

Detroit Lions inactive players

QB David Blough

WR Kenny Golladay

RB D’Andre Swift

OL Logan Stenberg

WR Danny Amendola

DL Da’Shawn Hand

DE Austin Bryant

This story is breaking and will continue to be updated.



