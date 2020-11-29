Dalvin Cook leaves Vikings-Panthers game with injury in third quarter

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook suffered an injury in the third quarter of the team’s game against the Carolina Panthers, but is probable to return to the game with an ankle injury.

On the play he was injured, Cook fumbled the football and Panthers rookie Jeremy Chinn scored his second defensive touchdown of the game.

Linebacker Shaq Thompson appeared to cause the fumble.

Cook has rushed for 37 yards on 13 carries. He also has four receptions for 21 yards.

Chinn scored on consecutive forced fumble fumbles by the Panthers defense. The Panthers lead 21-10 after the two third quarter touchdowns.

This story is breaking and will continue to be updated.