Teddy Bridgewater took accountability for Panthers’ loss. That’s progress this team needs

One day after watching film and digesting what went wrong in Sunday’s 28-27 loss to the Vikings, Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was introspective.

While the coaching staff made mistakes with its play-calling on both sides of the ball, Bridgewater had a chance to seal the game had he just connected with a wide-open DJ Moore. Had he made the throw, the story would have been about the Panthers finally getting over the hump of winning close games.

Instead, it was about the Panthers’ epic collapse and how they had plenty of chances to win Sunday, and didn’t.

Bridgewater’s throw to Moore was off-target, leading the Panthers to kick a field goal and take a 27-21 lead with 1:54 remaining — more than enough time for Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins to win it.

“It’s just a throw that I’ve got to make,” Bridgewater said after reviewing film. “When DJ pops open behind those linebackers, I’ve just got to make that throw.

“When I play well, and my energy is there, this team plays well. I’ve just got to continue to be consistent with the energy I bring on Sunday.”

Bridgewater’s comments showed a level of accountability that had been missing after Sunday’s game. When asked about that final play then, he seemed to put more of the blame on the coaching staff for getting the play in late.

“I think we just got to be better from top to bottom from the sideline to executing on the field,” he said Sunday. “It was one of those deals where I feel like we might have panicked a little bit, trying to figure out what play call to call in that situation.

“Honestly, we called a great play. We didn’t have enough time to execute, but it was a play where we wanted to shift Robby (Anderson), to get a good man/zone read to see what defense they’re in. Because we were against the clock, we just had to rush into it.”

Bridgewater wasn’t wrong in his assessment, and that did play a factor why the Panthers did not score. But it did not explain how he missed what should have been a simple throw.

The off-target pass also led to Moore injuring his ankle as he tried to adjust and catch the ball, which was behind him. Moore did not break his ankle, Panthers coach Matt Rhule said. His status for the Panthers’ game against the Broncos in two weeks is uncertain.

Carolina’s loss Sunday was disappointing on many levels. It came one week after they had shutout the Detroit Lions, 20-0, with a chance for them to grab momentum after two straight wins. And it killed any opportunity the Panthers (4-8) had at still making the playoffs, though their chances were slim to begin with.

The bye week should give the Panthers an opportunity to figure out not only what went wrong Sunday, but in previous games as well. Late-game mistakes are nothing new for Bridgewater and the Panthers this season. They are 2-6 in games decided by one possession.

Against the Bears in Week 6 and the Falcons in Week 8, Bridgewater threw interceptions on the final drives, sealing any comeback attempts.

And against the Saints in Week 7, Bridgewater was sacked on a third down on the game’s final drive, pushing the Panthers out of reasonable field-goal position. All three games ended in losses by eight points or less.

Bridgewater did put the Panthers in a position to win against the Vikings when he got them within field-goal range on the drive, but Joey Slye missed a 54-yard kick to win it.

“At the end of the day, as bad as we played in some of those games, as good as we played in some of those games, we always have an opportunity with the ball last,” Bridgewater said. “I think as we continue to grow as an organization, we’ll find ourselves winning those close football games. I think right now, we’re just going through the phase of struggle.

“And I think it’s a struggle that won’t last long. I think we have a team that is really committed to playing for one another and really committed to getting over that hump.”

Panthers coach Matt Rhule said Bridgewater and other taking accountability is how this team will grow. It’s the culture Rhule has tried to implement in Carolina.

“That’s what we’re trying to build as an organization, a franchise where everyone feels responsible for winning, everyone takes accountability,” Rhule said. “We enjoy the wins together, we suffer through the losses together, and we eventually win a championship together.”