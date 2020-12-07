Carolina Panthers are placing more players on the NFL’s COVID-19 list

The Panthers announced Monday morning that they be would adding “additional players,” to the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list later this afternoon, but did not name them or say how many.

The news comes a week after two defensive lineman were also added to the reserve/COVID-19 list. The facility will be closed on Monday and Tuesday.

Panthers rookie defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos was placed on the list last Monday, one day after their 28-27 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. And defensive tackle Bruce Hector, a member of the team’s practice squad, was also placed on the list.

Gross-Matos played 41 defensive snaps and six special teams snaps last week, and traveled back with the team on their flight home. Players and certain team personnel are tested daily, including on game days. They continued to test throughout the bye week.

Players are placed on the league’s COVID-19 list after testing positive or if they have close exposure to someone who has tested positive. There has been a rise in COVID-19 cases across the league in recent weeks. It follows a nationwide trend where COVID cases are increasing in every state.

From Aug. 1 to Nov. 28, 156 NFL players and 270 other personnel tested positive.

At least 23 players for the Baltimore Ravens were placed on the COVID-19 reserve list since Nov. 23. At least one player tested positive for 10 consecutive days, according to the Baltimore Sun. Their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers was delayed three times and their roster was depleted by the time they played.

Players and staff who test positive for COVID-19 must follow the joint NFL-NFLPA Treatment Protocol. They are isolated, and are not allowed to access club facilities, or have direct contact with players or personnel. The Panthers, and most of the league, have avoided any outbreaks at their facilities.

Before Gross-Matos’ designation, the last Carolina player placed on the list was cornerback Rasul Douglas on Oct. 23. At the time, he said he did not know how he got COVID-19. Four other players were placed on the list that month, mainly due to contact tracing.

Offensive guard Chris Reed was placed on the list in September. He confirmed he tested positive.

The Panthers, who did not have a game Sunday because of their bye week, will play on Dec. 13 against the Denver Broncos.