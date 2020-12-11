Panthers get 3 starters back off COVID-19 list, Christian McCaffrey not at practice

The Carolina Panthers got a bit of a boost in advance of their Sunday game vs. the Denver Broncos.

Starters wide receiver Curtis Samuel, linebacker Shaq Thompson and defensive tackle Derrick Brown all came off the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday. The three were part of a group of eight Panthers placed on the list Monday. Left tackle Greg Little was also a member of that group, but he came off the list Wednesday.

Rookie defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos also came off the league’s COVID-19 list Thursday. He was placed on the list last Monday, the day after the Panthers’ loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Five Panthers remain on the COVID-19 list: wide receiver DJ Moore, defensive tackle Zach Kerr, practice squad wide receiver Ishmael Hyman and defensive tackle Bruce Horton and punter Michael Palardy, who is on season-ending injured reserve.

Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said Thursday that it is his understanding players were placed on the list stemming from the team’s trip to Minnesota and from an outside gathering that took place during the bye week.

Christian McCaffrey update

Running back Christian McCaffrey is expected to miss Sunday’s game due to a thigh injury. It was anticipated that McCaffrey would make his return after missing three straight games with a shoulder injury, however, the running back tweaked a thigh injury Wednesday that he originally suffered during the bye week and missed Thursday and Friday’s practices.

This would be the 10th game that McCaffrery has missed this year. Mike Davis will once again start in his place.