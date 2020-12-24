Panthers mailbag: Could Curtis Samuel and Taylor Moton both depart this offseason?

The Panthers started this week with a jolt by firing general manager Marty Hurney two games before the end of the season.

So naturally, you had questions.

And I’m here to answer them in this week’s mailbag.

On to your questions:

Are there any immediate front runners for the GM job? — Noah (@NoahILM) December 21, 2020

@NoahILM asks Are there any immediate front runners for the GM job?

One thing that was interesting in our interview with owner David Tepper was that he said he’d like to hire someone, “the earlier, the better.”

Teams aren’t allowed to interview candidates currently employed with other teams until Jan. 4 However, they can interview internal candidates and candidates not employed by teams now.

I think that could give two potential internal candidates — Samir Suleiman and Pat Stewart — a leg up.

Suleiman, who is currently the Panthers’ director of player negotiations and salary cap manager, came to the Panthers’ last January from Pittsburgh.

He was the Steelers’ football administration coordinator from 2013-2019, and his time there overlapped with Tepper’s time there. He’s known for analytics and is data-driven, things Tepper values.

Stewart joined the Panthers’ staff this offseason as the director of player personnel

What makes him an attractive GM candidate is his familiarity with Rhule. The two were at Temple together in 2006. Stewart was the assistant director of football operations, while Rhule was the defensive line coach.

When asked about the possibility of hiring Stewart for the job, Tepper said, “at least in my mind, I would like to hold on to Pat Stewart in one capacity or the next.”

do they have any o linemen in their draft sights? — garrison brooks brothers riot (@JWJones252) December 21, 2020

JWJones252 asks: do they have any o linemen in their draft sights?

One guy to keep an eye out for is Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell. He’s 6-foot-6, 330 pounds. In 2019, he was a unanimous All-American as a sophomore and won the Outland award, which is given to college football’s best interior lineman on defense or offense.

He opted out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but is projected to be a top-five pick in this year’s draft by most draft experts. The Panthers need an offensive tackle next year.

And if he falls to them, I don’t see how they could pass him up.

I think the Panthers could also look at Alijah Vera-Tucker, an offensive lineman out of USC, who is a projected top 10 pick. The 6-foot-4, 315-pound offensive lineman played offensive guard before this season.

He moved to left tackle prior to 2020, and has played well. He could play either guard or tackle.

What QB are we going to/want to draft at 4? — Nate Miller (@_Nate_Miller) December 21, 2020

@_Nate_Miller asks: What QB are we going to/want to draft at 4?

It’s not certain that the Panthers will draft a quarterback with their first-round pick. Who they pick will depend on their draft position and what other teams do. Remember, the Panthers still have a chance to fall in the draft, or reach the No. 3 pick depending on how their final two games shake out.

Also, the Panthers have a number of needs they need to address this offseason, including an offensive lineman, a pass-catching tight end, a pass-rushing defensive tackle, a linebacker, a cornerback and a quarterback.

I think if the right quarterback is there, the Panthers will draft that person.

However, I think the two best options at quarterback are Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields.

Lawrence is definitely going No. 1. It’s possible Justin Fields could drop to No. 3 or No. 4 depending on what happens in the combine and whether the Jets feel they have their franchise quarterback in Sam Darnold.

But if Fields is off the board by the time the Panthers pick, it’s hard to see them passing up on Sewell or Florida tight end Kyle Pitts.

BYU’s Zach Wilson may be a slight reach at No. 3 or 4.

Again, I think who the Panthers choose will depend on where they draft.

I'd been hoping that there was a secret plan ever since hearing that there'd been 0 extension talks with T-Mo and Curtco. Now that I know I'm a fool and Marty is also gone, are those two soon to follow this offseason? — Cam (@CanTucket) December 21, 2020

@CanTucket asks: I’d been hoping that there was a secret plan ever since hearing that there’d been 0 extension talks with T-Mo and Curtco. Now that I know I’m a fool and Marty is also gone, are those two soon to follow this offseason?

It’s very possible. Taylor Moton has had an awesome season this year, and he’s going to command a large contract, probably tops in the league. The Panthers may not be able to afford him.

And Curtis Samuel has had a big year, and he too will command a larger contract, one I think the Panthers will be less willing to match. They have to pay wide receiver DJ Moore next year and he’s more of a priority.

If the Panthers have to choose between Moton and Samuel, they’ll likely choose Moton. Great offensive linemen are much harder to come by.

But it’s very likely that at least one of these players won’t return.

How do I apply to become GM of the team? — KingSchmoyer (@schmoyer_kayle) December 21, 2020

@schmoyer_kayle How do I apply to become GM of the team?

Hmm ... good question. Maybe try the Panthers’ main line and ask for David Tepper. Not sure you’ll get him, but it’s worth a try. Good luck!

Happy holidays everyone!

-Jonathan M. Alexander