Can the Panthers beat Ron Rivera, Washington Football Team? Here’s what NFL experts think

The Carolina Panthers have not won a game since shutting out Detroit 20-0 on Nov. 22. On Sunday, the Panthers visit former coach Ron Rivera and the Washington Football Team hoping to end a three-game losing streak.

Despite a 6-8 overall record, Washington leads the NFC East by one game over Dallas (5-9) and New York (5-9). So this is a huge game for Rivera’s team. Here’s what NFL experts think about Sunday’s game.

▪ At NFL.com, Gregg Rosenthal likes the Panthers to come through with a 23-21 win, even if he’s not totally convinced by his prediction.

“I may regret picking a Panthers team that finds ways to lose games over a Washington team that has punched above its weight all season,” Rosenthal writes, “ but early-week practice reports indicate Dwayne Haskins will remain the quarterback over still-limited Alex Smith, with Antonio Gibson‘s status up in the air. It wouldn’t feel right if this dreadful NFC East were decided before Week 17.”

▪ Count Bill Bender of the Sporting News among the Panthers’ true believers this week.

Bender believes Carolina QB Teddy Bridgewater has a big bounce-back game, after his struggles in Green Bay last week, and the Panthers win 24-21.

▪ Like Rosenthal and Bender, Observer columnist Scott Fowler thinks we’ll have a close game Sunday, but he predicts another close Carolina loss: Washington 20, Panthers 19.

▪ Over at CBS Sports, former Observer writer Jonathan Jones also likes the Football Team.

“I’m picking this game believing it’ll be Dwayne Haskins under center for WFT,” Jones writes. “Typically that would mean the other team will win. But I think the Panthers understand the value of being in the top five of the 2021 NFL Draft. Owner David Tepper knows a thing or two about analytics, and he knows if his team wants the QB of the future in the draft, it’d be better to not win this game. Washington could wrap up the NFC East before Week 17.”

▪ Michael David Smith and Mike Florio are both picking Rivera to beat his former team.

Smith has Washington winning 27-20. Florio think it’ll be 23-20 and writes,“ How can Ron Rivera lose to the team that fired him last year?”

▪ Nine of the 12 experts from College Football News, including Clucko The Chicken, pick Washington. Two of the three experts at Athlon Sports are picking the Football Team, and finally, eight of the nine ESPN experts pick Washington.