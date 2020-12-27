Inactive players for Panthers vs Washington: Brian Burns up, Christian McCaffrey out

An unexpected Carolina Panther is active for today’s game at the Washington Football Team.

Defensive end Brian Burns (knee) is active and will play. The second-year player did not practice this week and head coach Matt Rhule said he was not expecting him to be available, although Burns was pushing to play. He will likely not play as much as usual, but the Panthers will get a big boost with on the field even to a limited extent. Marquis Haynes is among the players expected to still see more playing time with Burns’ injury.

Also on the defensive side of the ball, rookie Troy Pride Jr. will miss his first game of the year with a hip injury he suffered vs. Green Bay last week. Rasul Douglas and Donte Jackson will get the starts at corner.

Running back Christian McCaffrey (quad) is out for his 12th game of the season and his third straight with this injury that he suffered during the bye week. Mike Davis will start again in his place.

Russell Okung (calf) will miss his eighth game of the season and Trent Scott will start at left tackle. The Panthers have limited depth at the position with both Greg Little and Dennis Daley on injured reserve.

Carolina Panthers

CB Troy Pride Jr. (hip)

LT Russell Okung (calf)

RB Christian McCaffrey (quad)

DE Austin Larkin (shoulder)

QB Will Grier

DB Natrell Jamerson

LT Russell Okung

DT Woodrow Hamilton

Washington Football Team

QB Alex Smith (calf)

WR Terry McLaurin (ankle)

LB Thomas Davis (knee)

LB Kevin Pierre-Louis (ankle)

RB Lamar Miller

OT David Steinmetz