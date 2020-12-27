How Panthers’ Curtis Samuel became the ‘difference-maker’ in Sunday’s win against WFT

Curtis Samuel is probably going to get paid this offseason.

By whom? That remains to be seen. But his performance in Sunday’s 20-13 win over the Washington Football Team was further evidence of why that will likely and should occur.

Samuel’s 45-yard rush to the Washington 6-yard line in the second quarter, where he juked Washington cornerback Ronald Darby out of his shoes, was just one of many highlights Sunday. He led the Panthers in receiving and rushing yards. He caught five passes for 106 yards and had 52 yards rushing. Both were career-highs.

Robby Anderson added seven catches for 39 yards and a touchdown, and DJ Moore had five catches for 37 yards.

“I thought Curtis Samuel was a difference-maker today,” Panthers coach Matt Rhule said.

Samuel has been a difference-maker for the Panthers for much of this season, and one of their most reliable options. When Christian McCaffrey suffered an ankle injury in Week 2, the Panthers needed him more in the running game, and he stepped up.

After Sunday’s game, Samuel remains second on the team with 70 receptions, and third in yards receiving with 733. He also has 197 yards rushing. All are career-highs.

Samuel has caught 80.2% of the passes thrown his way. Among receivers and tight ends, that is second in the NFL.

He caught all five of his targets Sunday.

Samuel is in the final year of his rookie deal. And his production and versatility are why he’ll be paid this offseason. Samuel did not address his contract. Instead, he stuck to what happened in the game.

Before this season, the former second-round pick hadn’t performed up to the expectations many had for him. Coming out of Ohio State, he was seen as a dual threat, someone who could run and catch.

But he had never had more than 750 yards in a season. That led some to wonder whether he was being utilized properly. Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady seems to have found what has worked for Samuel.

“In college, I played running back, receiver, I pretty much did it all,” Samuel said. “It depends on what system you’re in. I feel like it’s a good system this year. I just credit our coaches for putting me in the right position to make things happen.”

Samuel said his mindset this season wasn’t about proving anything to anyone. Rather, he wanted to prove to himself that he was capable of performing at a high level.

“Just going out there and playing like I was in college,” he said. “Like I played my whole life, enjoying the game, having fun. All around the field, making plays for the team to put us in a position to win.”

On Sunday, Samuel did that.

Aside from the 45-yard run, Samuel also caught a deep 44-yard pass from Teddy Bridgewater in the second quarter to the Washington 17-yard line. Three plays later, the Panthers scored their third touchdown of the game to take a 20-0 lead.

That was all the Panthers needed to win.

“Curtis has been outstanding for us,” Bridgewater said. “He’s been able to do some things that you don’t usually see wide receivers do. We’ve asked him to do a lot. ... To see guys like Curtis have the success he’s having, it’s great and a reward to all his hard work.”