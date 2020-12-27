Panthers-Washington live updates: Ron Rivera coaches vs. Carolina for first time

Washington head coach Ron Rivera has been clear this week: Today’s game vs. the Panthers isn’t about revenge, it’s about getting his team into the playoffs.

Rivera coached Carolina from 2011-2019 until he was fired last season by team owner David Tepper.

Even if the game isn’t about revenge, Rivera is likely to get it when the two teams kick off at 4 p.m. on CBS. Washington Football Team is on the verge of clinching the NFC East; meanwhile, the Panthers (4-10) have lost three in a row and are trending toward a top-4 pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

Panther fans, given 2021 draft position, Rivera's return and everything else going into CAR-WASH at 4:05 pm today, who do you want to win this game? — Scott Fowler (@scott_fowler) December 27, 2020

We’ll have live updates of today’s game here throughout the evening and a full analysis of the game, along with commentary, afterward.

CHRISTIAN MCCAFFREY IS INJURED AND WON’T PLAY VS. WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM

For the 12th time this season, Christian McCaffrey will miss the Panthers’ game this week. He’s sidelined yet again as he recovers from a quad/thigh injury he tweaked two weeks ago during practice.

McCaffrey has missed six games this season with a high-ankle sprain, three with an injury to his AC joint and three now with this quad ailment.

On a positive note for Carolina, Brian Burns will play today.

WHAT CHANNEL IS THE PANTHERS-WASHINGTON NFL GAME ON AND HOW DO I STREAM IT?

Today’s 4 p.m. kickoff between the Washington Football Team and Panthers at FedEx Field outside of D.C. will be broadcast on CBS. You can stream the game on CBS.com by logging in through your cable or satellite provider or with a CBS All-Access subscription. It’s also available on YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV with a valid subscription.

In Charlotte, the game will be broadcast locally on WBTV.

If you are unable to view the game, we will provide live updates and video and photo highlights on this page.