Fan favorite former Carolina Panthers player announces he’ll soon play his final game

Former Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis has announced that this Sunday’s game with the Washington Football team will be the last regular season game of his career.

The 16-year NFL veteran was selected by the Panthers 14th overall in the 2005 NFL draft out of Georgia. He was in Carolina from 2005-18 and is among the most beloved and toughest players in the franchise’s history.

He had special cleats made for Sunday that have both Carolina and Washington colors, and include recognition of his Walter Payton Man of the Year award (2014) and his three Pro Bowl appearance (2015-17). Davis was also named First Team All-Pro in 2015, when the Panthers made their Super Bowl run.

Davis, 37, contemplated retiring after the 2018 season, however, following the season he wanted to continue playing. The Panthers elected to part ways despite Davis’ desire to remain in Carolina. He and his family, including his wife, Kelly, remain closely tied to the area. The pair started the Defending Dreams Foundation, which continues to help the Charlotte community.

He spent 2019 with the Los Angeles Chargers and started all 16 games. He reunited with his old coach Ron Rivera this season in Washington, but has only played in seven games, including being inactive for this past weekend’s matchup against the Panthers. He has six tackles this season.

Davis is second in Panthers’ franchise history in tackles (1,077) behind Luke Kuechly. He has the third-most tackles for loss in team history (68) behind Kuechly and Charles Johnson. He recorded six seasons with 100-plus total tackles, including five straight from 2012-16. No Panther has experienced more postseason games than Davis, who has 66 tackles and two sacks in 11 games, including his start in Super Bowl 50.

The linebacker also set records for his ability to battle back from injury. Davis is the only NFL players to come back and play a full season after tearing his ACL three times on the same knee. From the 2012 season on, he played in at least 12 games of every season until this year.