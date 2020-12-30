Source: Panthers expressed interest in Dwayne Haskins, but no move is imminent

The Carolina Panthers are keeping their options open at quarterback.

The team expressed interest in former Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins, but according to a person with direct knowledge of the situation, Carolina was doing its due diligence and the interest was exploratory in nature. There is not a expectation of anything between the Panthers and Haskins.

Haskins, the 15th overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft out of Ohio State, was waived by Washington on Monday after the team’s loss 20-13 loss to the Panthers. He was benched in the fourth quarter for former Carolina quarterback Taylor Heinicke.

In 16 games played over the last two years, Haskins has completed 60.1% of his passes for 2,804 yards, 12 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He is 3-10 in his 13 starts.

Temple was one of the schools to recruit Haskins in high school while Panthers coach Matt Rhule was there.

Former Panthers coach Ron Rivera demoted Haskins to the third string behind Kyle Allen and Alex Smith earlier this season. He was also fined twice for COVID-19-related violations, including a $40,000 fine this past week, as reported by The Washington Post. Haskins was also stripped of his captaincy.

“This afternoon I met with Dwayne and informed him that we would be releasing him,” Rivera said in a statement on Haskins’ release. “I told him that I believe it benefits both parties that we go our separate ways. We want to thank Dwayne for his contributions these last two seasons and wish him well moving forward.”

The Panthers’ quarterback room consists of Teddy Bridgewater, P.J. Walker and Will Grier. Walker has started in the one game Bridgewater has missed due to a knee injury. Overall, Bridgewater’s performance has been up and down, but his contract makes him an almost lock to be on the roster next season.

Team owner David Tepper said last week that the quarterback position will be evaluated this offseason.

“I think when you get to quarterbacks and NFL in general you always want to try to figure out, do you have the best that’s in the position of this right now,” Tepper said. “And that’s constant evaluation and re-evaluation of that. And that’s what we’ll constantly go through.”

Carolina is in the process of hiring a new general manager after Marty Hurney was fired last week, which leaves it unlikely that any big decisions will be made at this time. Haskins is in the process of finding a new agent after mutually agreeing to part ways with one of the league’s top agents, David Mulugheta.