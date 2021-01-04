Panthers QB coach Jake Peetz interviewing for LSU offensive coordinator job

The Carolina Panthers may already be losing offensive assistants.

Quarterback coach Jake Peetz is interviewing with LSU for its offensive coordinator job under Ed Orgeron, , a league source confirmed.

Peetz spent the 2019 season as the Panthers running back coach and was one of a couple of holdovers from Ron Rivera’s coaching staff. Prior to that, he was an offensive analyst at Alabama and held a variety of offensive coaching positions in the NFL.

The Panthers quarterback room this season included Teddy Bridgewater, P.J. Walker. Will Grier and Tommy Stevens. Bridgewater had a difficult second half of the season as the offense struggled to have a dominant level of production overall.

During the 2019 season when Peetz was running back coach, Christian McCaffrey became the third player in NFL history to have 1,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in a single season.

“I think we’ll have some chances for some guys might have some opportunities that they might feel are right for them,” head coach Matt Rhule said Monday. “I’m excited for them if it’s a good opportunity, whether it’s chance to be a head coach, whether it’s a chance to call plays. I think those are valuable opportunities that guys have to at least look at. I think we’ll have some guys that have some things maybe rumbling around the next week or so and then, hopefully, by the end of this week or into next week, we’ll know exactly where we are staff-wise.”

This story is breaking and will continue to be updated.