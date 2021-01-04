Panthers’ Joe Brady drawing head coaching interest from 3 NFL teams

Teddy Bridgewater warms up as offensive coordinator Joe Brady watches ahead of their game against Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC on Sunday, November 15, 2020. jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady is drawing interest to become an NFL head coach.

With his first season as an offensive coordinator complete, teams have reached out to the Panthers about interviewing Brady for their vacant head coaching jobs. Those teams include the Houston Texans, Los Angeles Chargers and Atlanta Falcons. NFL Network was first to report the news.

All three teams are scheduling interviews with a variety of candidates for their openings.

Brady, who is 31 years old, had never been an offensive coordinator at any level and called all of the plays by himself in 2020 for the first time. Prior to being hired by head coach Matt Rhule, Brady was the passing game coordinator during LSU’s championship season in 2019. He spent two years as an assistant with the New Orleans Saints in 2017 and 2018.

Panthers quarterback coach Jake Peetz is scheduled to interview for LSU’s offensive coordinator job.

In 2020, the Panthers offense was 21st in net yards (349.5) and 24th in points per game (24.9). The unit finished the season struggling to score points, especially in the red zone. Star running back Christian McCaffrey missed 13 games during the course of the season.