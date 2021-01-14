Panthers offer Scott Fitterer role as their new general manager

The Carolina Panthers are expected to hire Seattle Seahawks vice president of football operations Scott Fitterer as the team’s new general manager. The job has been offered to Fitterer, but contract details continue to be worked out.

The search was completed almost two weeks after the final game of the 2020 season and 15 total candidates were interviewed. There were four finalists interviewed for a second time. Those finalist meetings took place in person at the team’s facility in Charlotte, compared to the virtual meetings for the initial group considered. The other finalists were Tennessee Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort, San Francisco 49ers vice president of player personnel Adam Peters and Kansas City Chiefs assistant director of player personnel Ryan Poles.

Fitterer will work alongside head coach Matt Rhule, who is expected to have a say in the roster and some personnel decisions. Team owner David Tepper was one of the leaders of the hiring process, along with vice president of communications and external affairs Steven Drummond and Rhule.

“There has to be an alignment between the coach and the GM. The person has to be collaborator to certain sort, not afraid to make decisions,” Tepper said last month on what he would be looking for. “Collaboration doesn’t mean you don’t have arguments about who you’re picking. That doesn’t mean you’re not a better decision maker, somebody who’s a good manager.”

Fitterer worked alongside Seahawks GM John Schneider and head coach Pete Carroll, who is more involved in personnel decisions than many other NFL head coaches. He was with the Seahawks in various roles since 2001, originally joining as an area scout and working with three different head coaches during the course of his career. Fitterer has significant experience and expertise when it comes to college scouting. From 2011-14, he was the team’s director of college scouting and he recently also held the position of co-director of player personnel.

He started his career as a part-time scout for the New York Giants from 1998-2000. In college, he was a two-sport athlete playing quarterback in football and pitcher in baseball at UCLA (1992-94) and LSU (1994-95). He then spent time in the Toronto Blue Jays’ system. Fitterer is from Burien, Washington originally, a suburb south of Seattle. He was a four-year high school starter in football, basketball and baseball.

Fitterer was one of the last candidates to do an initial interview for the job. He first met with the team virtually Monday, and then flew to Charlotte for an in-person visit Wednesday.

The Panthers hold the eighth overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, and have big questions to answer this offseason, including at quarterback. Carolina is coming off a 5-11 record in its first season under Rhule.

The franchise has never had back-to-back winning seasons.

Former general manager Marty Hurney was fired with two weeks remaining in the season. He had led the team’s personnel department since 2017 when he was initially hired by former team owner Jerry Richardson on an interim basis to replace now New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman. Hurney was also the Panthers’ GM from 2002-12.

The hiring marks the latest move as Tepper has overhauled the organization since purchasing the Panthers in 2018. Many of the highest ranking officials were now all selected by him.

This story is breaking and will continue to be updated.