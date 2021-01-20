Pipe and Foundry asks to rezone major uptown property seen as possible stadium site

Charlotte Pipe and Foundry Company has filed a rezoning petition for its facility, the company said in a release Wednesday, setting the stage for a major redevelopment of a large swath of uptown property.

Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper has previously mentioned the Pipe and Foundry site as a possible location for a new stadium to replace Bank of America stadium.

In May, the Pipe and Foundry announced that it would move its operations from Charlotte to the town of Oakboro in Stanly County. The company was enticed by up to $50 million in state and local incentives.

Site work in Oakboro has started and production is slated to start at the plant as early as third quarter 2023, Pipe and Foundry said.

The manufacturer is asking the city of Charlotte to rezone its 55-acre site to an “uptown mixed-use district.” That zoning would allow for a range of uses, and the company did not announce specific plans.

“In light of the tremendous growth and success of Center City Charlotte and SouthEnd, as well at the City’s investments in the Lynx Blue Line and proposed Silver Line, we believe a vibrant, urban center with a mixture of uses may be a more appropriate future for our property,” Charlotte Pipe and Foundry said in the release.

This is a developing story